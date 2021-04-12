This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

There’s a lot to love about living on Hawaii’s Big Island—but there’s also one major drawback: Kīlauea. Purportedly the home of a fiery goddess Pele, this massive volcano is still active and incredibly dangerous. Alas, even Polynesian paradise isn’t perfect!

While residents may never get “accustomed” to living near a volcano, locals seem to take a “que sera” attitude towards their predicament…hence the creation of the Lava Flow cocktail! As the name suggests, this fruity concoction is meant to resemble a volcanic eruption.

Whenever you need a mental escape to the Islands of Hawaii, be sure to grab your blender and try this delicious drink. Oh yeah, and don’t forget to add our citrus-flavored CBD oil to help calm your nerves.

CBD Lava Flow Recipe

While you’re mixing your lava flow recipe, here’s an “ice breaker” (or “melter?”) you could share with your friends. Believe it or not, there’s a restaurant on the Spanish island of Lanzarote that cooks its food on a grill over a stream of magma. Predictably, this Michelin-starred restaurant is called “El Diablo!”

Although this volcano erupted in the 1800s, chefs don’t seem all that concerned it will do so again. All we could say is that El Diablo’s BBQ chicken had better be “to die for!”

Ingredients

~ 2 oz fresh strawberries

~ 5 slices of fresh banana

2 oz coconut cream

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz coconut rum

1 oz aged rum

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Pineapple wedge or fresh strawberry (garnish)

Directions

Add strawberries and aged rum to a blender and blitz until smooth

Pour strawberry mixture into the bottom of a pre-chilled highball glass

Blend coconut rum, pineapple juice, coconut cream, one cup of ice, and banana slices in the same blender

Slowly pour the coconut-banana mixture into your highball glass.

Top with Tribe CBD oil

Garnish with a strawberry or pineapple wedge, if desired

Although we often picture lava as blood-red, you may also notice tinges of orange and yellow as this scalding substance shoots out of a volcano. If you’d like to achieve these colors in your Lava Flow, there are a few substitutions you could use.

For instance, you could brighten your Lava Flow by subbing strawberries for a few frozen mangoes or pineapple chunks. It’s also not unheard of for people to use frozen orange juice or fresh baby carrots to give their Lava Flow some extra pop.

If you really want to make your Lava Flow taste like the real deal, why not throw in a spicy cut of ginger root or fresh turmeric? You could even add a pinch of cayenne pepper for a super sizzly Lava Flow!

Feeling “Burnt Out?” — Try Tribe’s CBD Energy Shots!

If you want to feel “fired up” in a flash, you’ve got to give Tribe’s CBD Energy Shots a try. Unlike the countless sugar-filled energy drinks in supermarkets, Tribe CBD only uses high-quality ingredients like natural caffeine and hemp-derived CBD. For extra “spunk,” we’ve also included traces of the herbs guarana and ginseng.

Want more info on our electrifying CBD Energy Shots? Please click here!