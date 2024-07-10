Four years after Michael Ray’s divorce from Carly Pearce, the country singer has found love again. On Tuesday, July 9, he went Instagram official with The Hills star Audrina Patridge.

Audrina, 39, posted a photo of the new couple with their foreheads touching and her arms wrapped around Michael’s neck. She captioned the image with the quote, “There’s a lot of things in life worth letting go, but the ones that mean the most, you gotta hold.”

The lyrics come from Michael’s song “Hold,” which he released in May. The Florida native hopped into the comments section of Audrina’s post and wrote, “Let’s go babe!!! Grateful for you and Kirra.” He also reposted the image to his own Instagram Story.

Kirra is Audrina’s 8-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex Corey Bohan. Audrina and Corey, 42, were married in November 2016, five months after Kirra’s birth. However, the reality star filed for divorce less than one year later and the split was finalized in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Michael was previously married to fellow country singer Carly Pearce. The two tied the knot in October 2019 after less than two years of dating. By June 2020, Carly, 34, had filed for divorce, which was finalized that September. She has since sang about the split on multiple songs, including her hit “What He Didn’t Do.”

The track’s lyrics include, “I ain’t gonna go and tell you what he did, but I’ll tell you what he didn’t do, treat me right, put me first, be a man of his word, stay home ‘cause he wanted to,” and, “I’ma take the high road even though we both know I could run him out of this town.”

In a 2023 interview, Michael spoke about his divorce and said that he wished he and Carly had tried counseling before tying the knot. He also admitted to getting caught up in the fans’ involvement in their relationship, as the exes quickly became a beloved country music couple when they first confirmed their romance.

It’s unclear when and how Michael, 36, and Audrina’s romance began, but fans noticed that they have been liking each other’s photos on Instagram over the past several months. Audrina attended the Stagecoach Music Festival in April and her social media post from the weekend scored a “like” from her man. In June, Audrina also posted a PDA photo with Michael to her Instagram Story.

Although Audrina’s split from Corey was messy – she obtained a temporary restraining order against him and accused him of domestic violence – they are now focused on coparenting Kirra. “I try to keep it strictly about my daughter,” she said in 2022. “It’s almost like business. Like, I only respond or write to him on the Talking Parents app if it’s about our daughter and that’s it.”

Following the split, she reconnected with former boyfriend Ryan Cabrera, but they called it quits by September 2018. She also briefly dated Matt Chase in 2019 and was romantically linked to her podcast producer Jarod Einsohn in 2022.