The Hills alum Audrina Patridge has gone grown from MTV reality cutie to proud mom, and she still can rock a bikini like nobody’s business. The reality star-turned-entrepreneur celebrated her 37th birthday on May 9 and showed that nothing has changed over the years when it comes to her love of swimwear.

Audrina shot to fame in 2006 on The Hills, where she appeared for 4 seasons. The show was resurrected in 2019 under the subtitle New Beginnings, where this time around she was a single mom.

The reality star welcomed her daughter, Kirra, whom she shares with ex-husband, former BMX rider Corey Bohan, in June 2016. The two split in September 2017 after just 10 months of marriage when Audrina filed for divorce.

She opened up about the painful experience during a July 2019 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings during a spa session with costar Heidi Pratt.