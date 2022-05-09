Audrina Patridge’s Best Bikini Photos: ‘The Hills’ Alum’s Hottest Swimwear Looks as She Turns 37
The Hills alum Audrina Patridge has gone grown from MTV reality cutie to proud mom, and she still can rock a bikini like nobody’s business. The reality star-turned-entrepreneur celebrated her 37th birthday on May 9 and showed that nothing has changed over the years when it comes to her love of swimwear.
Audrina shot to fame in 2006 on The Hills, where she appeared for 4 seasons. The show was resurrected in 2019 under the subtitle New Beginnings, where this time around she was a single mom.
The reality star welcomed her daughter, Kirra, whom she shares with ex-husband, former BMX rider Corey Bohan, in June 2016. The two split in September 2017 after just 10 months of marriage when Audrina filed for divorce.
She opened up about the painful experience during a July 2019 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings during a spa session with costar Heidi Pratt.
“I just have been going through a lot on the personal side of things. With court and custody, just everything at once. It’s hard,” Audrina revealed as she began to cry. “Oh God, it’s been so hard lately. You get so used to having someone there all the time and then it’s just like getting used to being on your own,” she told her pal about being a single mom.
In the same episode, she gushed about how much she loved Kirra, sharing in a confessional, “My little girl is my pride and joy, and she literally is like an angel sent from God. I could cry, I love her so much.”
Fans have been able to watch Audrina’s daughter grow up from a tiny baby to a playful little girl thanks to social media. In an April 2022 Instagram photo dump, she shared a sweet mirror selfie featuring three generations of Patridge women, including mom Lynn. Audrina and Kirra twinned in matching mommy-and-me blue and white striped two-pieces in the adorable snapshot.
In the same picture set, the reality star posted a photo with her daughter enjoying a sunny day in the pool in their bikinis. As they waded in the shallow end of the pool, Audrina leaned over to hug her precious little girl.
The MTV star still loves to hit the beach or pool in a bikini any chance she gets. Be it outings in Miami or getaways to Tahiti, Audrina knows how to work a bikini!
Scroll down for Audrina’s best bikini looks.
