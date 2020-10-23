She’s back and ready to rock. Miley Cyrus announced the release of her seventh (yes, seventh!) album entitled Plastic Hearts on her Instagram on Thursday, October 22. The 27-year-old penned a heartfelt note to accompany the reveal, heavily hinting her splits with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth and ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson were songwriting influences for the release.

“If you’re reading this … know that I f—king love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over [two] years ago. Thought I had it all figured out,” the Tennessee native explained. “Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f—king life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished … it was ALL erased. Including most of the music’s relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

The “Wrecking Ball” singer touched on the tragic fire that destroyed her house with her ex-husband, 30, in November 2018 — and how that incident turned out to be positive for her music. “Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes,” Miley continued.

“Luckily, my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time,” the Black Mirror star wrote. “But it never felt right to release my ‘story’ (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing.”

When it comes to this section of Miley’s story, it seems she is looking at it as a fresh slate. “If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it ‘The Beginning,’ which usually when something is over we call it ‘The End.’ But it was far from that,” she concluded. “In triumph and gratitude, I present to you my [seventh] studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released November 27, 2020.”

Miley and Liam dated on-and-off since 2008 and got married during a secret ceremony at her family home in Nashville in December 2018. In August 2019, the couple revealed they were separating. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020. Miley started dating Cody, 23, in October 2019, but they split by August 2020.