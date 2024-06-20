Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Be a ‘Great Wife’ to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown (called MBB by pals) is settling into married life with Jake Bongiovi just fine as a source tells Life & Style exclusively that she’s making some subtle changes to go with her new status at home and at work.

“MBB went into this marriage with her eyes wide open and also, importantly, because she needed a change. She has spent the last seven years working nonstop, making movies during breaks from her TV show and making a small fortune via her endorsements on social media and with various paid promotional work,” the insider explains.

“But the real goal right now, even as she gets back to work on the final season of Stranger Things, is that she wants to be a great wife. Money is not a motivator for her at all – she’s already at the top of her generation of actors and still gets offers for more work on a weekly basis,” the source continues.

“As she has said publicly, she wants to end Stranger Things with her head held high and only then will she make more big decisions about her future,” the insider said of the newlywed.

Millie, 20, and Jake, 22, secretly tied the knot surrounded by only close family and friends in late May. The Enola Holmes actress seemingly confirmed the nuptials in a carousel of Instagram photos she posted on June 4, where the couple appeared to be honeymooning at Universal Studios Orlando in Florida.

She wore jean shorts with the word “Wifey” on the back in white lettering along with a baseball cap that read, “Wife of the party,” as the pair walked hand in hand through the theme park while also posing for pictures in front of a Jurassic Park velociraptor.

Millie announced her engagement to Jake on April 11, 2023. Next to a photo of the model holding her from behind as she beamed and flashed her new diamond ring, the Godzilla vs. Kong star used a quote from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover” in the caption, writing, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want them all.” The pair began dating in 2021.

Jake’s famous father, rocker Jon Bon Jovi, and the rest of his family “are incredibly supportive of MBB slowing down, settling down and figuring things out for herself, and she’s now officially a member of one of the most business savvy and entrepreneurial families in the entire entertainment business,” the insider dishes.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The source adds, “The Bon Jovis are great at marketing and can make money in their sleep on their various side businesses. All MBB really has to worry about is the state of her new marriage and building a solid foundation for the family she wants to have in the years to come. Frankly, that’s all she wants to worry about right now! Everything else is just a distraction!”

The Florence by Mills skincare founder has already said how much she wants children knowing that Jake is supportive of her being an independent woman.

In an October 2023 interview with Glamour UK, Millie revealed, “I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me, and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me. So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, ‘Oh, I don’t have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn’t want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I do want this.’”