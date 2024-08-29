Just like the real estate market itself, the relationships between Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles stars Josh Flagg, Josh Altman and Tracy Tutor go up and down.

“We all bring drama this season,” says Tracy, noting that she often finds herself in the middle of the newly warring Joshes. “They definitely had their fair share of struggles.” But when it comes to selling luxury, multimillion-dollar homes to Southern California’s elite, Josh F., 39, Josh A., 45, and Tracy, 49, know how to put their personal lives on the back burner and focus on what’s at stake — even amid unfavorable conditions.

“We are rockstar agents in a non-rockstar market,” says Josh A. Here, the trio talk to Life & Style’s Fortune Benatar about butting heads on the hit Bravo series, their love lives and the secrets of their success.

What’s different about this season?

Tracy: Many of these shows don’t touch on the challenges of what we’re living day-to-day. We found that [showing] the truth of the market is more interesting — you’ll watch us have challenges with clients, go through price reductions and have difficult conversations.

Who brought the most drama?

Josh F.: Josh — but I’m not going to tell you which one.

Josh A.: Isn’t it obvious?

Josh and Josh: You have a fallout on the show. Where do you stand now?

Josh F.: Things are amicable.

Josh A.: Things are not where they used to be, but he’s definitely not a rival of mine.

Bravo

Tracy, is it hard to see them argue?

Tracy: If it’s not one thing, it’s another. They both have very valid points, and because I’m close to both of them and have respect for them in business, I try to listen and help them come back together.

Josh F. and Tracy, you’re both single now. How’s it going?

Josh F.: My dating life is very healthy.

Tracy: It’s rough out there. I’m sitting on these dates going, ‘This isn’t something I envision being long-term. I could be at home with my kids.’ So I say no quite a bit now, and it’s freeing. I have two teenage daughters, and I’m very busy and don’t want to devote time to someone that isn’t in the same lane as me.

Keke Palmer Celebrates 31st Birthday! Guessing Game Play now

What are your daughters up to?

Tracy: Juliette got into USC. Scarlett is working on [horseback] riding. She’s incredibly passionate about it, and it keeps her out of trouble.

Josh A., what have you learned about marriage after eight years with Heather?

Josh A.: To always make sure you compliment your wife and let her know how lucky you are to have her. And to make time for each other.

What makes you L.A.’s top agent?

Josh A.: I sell over a billion a year in real estate. The numbers speak for themselves.

Tracy: My ability to navigate a deal even in a difficult market is what separates me from the rest.

Josh F.: I have a sixth sense about property value, which very few people do. Plus, I’m a fourth-generation Los Angeleno. I know where all the bodies are buried!