Country singer Morgan Wallen was recently forced to axe concerts in Tampa and Charlotte after falling ill — sparking fears for his health.

“Morgan sees Taylor Swift has played 120 shows on her current tour and hasn’t missed a one — and he marvels at that,” a friend exclusively tells Life & Style. “He hates that fans worry when shows get canceled.”

The “Wasted on You” singer, 31, has promised to reschedule the three scrapped performances on his One Night at a Time tour, which was shaping up to be his biggest ever.

Morgan — who was arrested in April for allegedly tossing a chair off a rooftop bar in Nashville — had postponed 18 concerts last year after doctors diagnosed him with inflamed vocal cords.

Now, the pal says the hitmaker is rethinking his strategy.

The insider explains, “In the future, he may only play one show a week on tour — even though it would cost him millions.”