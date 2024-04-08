Morgan Wallen won’t accept any Taylor Swift hate, hate, hate. The country singer shut down fans who booed the pop star during his concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on April 4.

Morgan, 30, told the crowd at his show — the first of a two-night run at the stadium — that he learned it was “the single most attended concert in the history of this building,” as seen in footage shared on X on Sunday, April 7. “And that we’re the first people to do it two nights in a row, so thank you for making it possible for me to say that. Thank you for listening and loving this music.”

The “Last Night” singer then joked that Taylor, 34, who is set to play three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in November as part of her Eras tour, would likely break his attendance record when she visits the venue.

“I’m gonna say that ’til Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall,” he said.

The crowd initially cheered at Morgan’s comment, but it turned into booing. However, the Voice alum didn’t let it last long.

“We ain’t gotta boo. We ain’t gotta boo,” Morgan added. “I appreciate that. I know you all got my back though.”

Taylor embarked on her record-breaking Eras tour in March 2023. Each concert runs for more than three hours and takes fans through the singer’s 10 albums, or “eras,” featuring distinct costumes and themes for each portion of the show. In December 2023, Guinness World Records declared it the highest-grossing music tour of all time, with $1.04 billion earned in just nine months.

Taylor is currently on a break from tour before the European leg begins on May 9. The Eras tour will continue until December of this year.

Days after Morgan defended Taylor in Indianapolis, the country singer made headlines for his arrest in Nashville. He was charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct on April 7 after he threw a chair over the balcony and down six stories to the ground at Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar, In Touch confirmed. His bond was set at $15,250, and he is scheduled to appear in court on May 3.

Though Morgan has not publicly commented on his arrest, his lawyer, Worrick Robinson, shared a statement with News Channel 5 Nashville.

“At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Worrick said. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”