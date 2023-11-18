From an early age, Kira Ayla witnessed the destructive effects of discrimination and inequality. As a child, she was overwhelmed by the blatant favoritism and cruelty directed towards innocent people in her surroundings and even at her school. As her self-esteem was shattered, she was often targeted by bullies, a trademark consequence of a toxic environment polluted by discrimination.

In response to her plight, Kira turned to music, especially the violin, as a sanctuary. Making impressive strides in the world of music, she was trained by a renowned instructor from the Juilliard School of Music, where she was supposed to attend. But the trauma inflicted by discrimination caught up with her, failing her dream of attending the prestigious institution.

While Kira struggled with her experiences, she witnessed her mother, Tamara Friedman, endure discrimination and inequality, particularly as a woman, throughout her life. Tamara’s dreams of indulging her love for cooking and singing were constantly crushed in their shared environment filled with discriminatory attitudes. This mistreatment had profound effects on her psyche, dreams, and life. They shared the feeling of being underrated and minimalized, constantly left hollow and unequal.

Their mutual experiences gave birth to their movement called “It’s OVER. End Discrimination NOW.” Their goal is to initiate a ceaseless bombardment of awareness against the prevailing discriminatory practices that would rival the widespread dissemination of discriminatory attitudes in society.

The path to creating “It’s OVER.” wasn’t an easy one. Both Kira and Tamara encountered numerous challenges. For Kira, her late entry into classical music training was a substantial hurdle. The hostile environment that was supposed to nurture her aspirations were harsh and inhibiting. Tamara, on the other hand, was trapped in a consistent struggle with sexual discrimination and gross inequality, preventing her from pursuing her culinary and singing dreams.

Together, however, they turned these obstacles into motivation, fighting back against the systemic injustices that had besieged them. Their shared goal was to ensure that no one else would have to endure what they did. Discrimination and inequality were not only personal obstacles but social evils that needed to be eradicated.

The aspirations for this mother-daughter duo are not limited to sparking a conversation. They aim to attain substantial change by driving legislative reforms and altering unfavorable policies. They aspire to restructure societal mindsets and foster a world where dreams are unobstructed by prejudice.

Their movement is based on the belief that every person deserves equal opportunities to reach their potential and live a fulfilling life protected by the pillars of happiness, equality, and respect. They believe in breaking the cycles of discrimination, inequality, and hate, not only for the present generation but also for the generations to come.

Without a doubt, movements like It’s OVER. add a valuable voice to society’s chorus lauding equality and decrying inequality. Constructing a future free from disparities and prejudices is not only a fight for human rights but also a testament to humanity’s perseverance and resilience.

The compelling story of Kira Ayla and Tamara Friedman is a reminder of the power of belief, the importance of equality, and the savage impact inequality can have on human lives, dreams, and potential. Their effort to obliterate the unjust practices of discrimination and inequality carries the torch on the long, intricate path toward social justice. Their stories serve as a testament that if we band together under a shared vision to promote a more just society, we can turn our common dreams into reality. And thereby, we can create a better world for future generations.

Article presented by Tom White