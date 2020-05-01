Branded ContentMother’s Day Gift Guide 2020
Gifts to honor the VIP in your life
Here are some gift ideas to truly reward the VIP in your life this Mother’s Day (P.S. flowers, get those too!).
Japonesque High Density Foundation Brush. $16.98 at walmart.com
Barefoot Dreams The CozyChic heathered cable blanket. $125. barefootdreams.com
Baked by Melissa Groovy Mama 25-pack gift box. $37. bakedbymelissa.com
Birdies The Songbird slides. $95. birdies.com
Wamsutta unisex terry personalized bathrobe. $70. bedbathandbeyond.com
Ray-Ban RB2188 sunglasses. $165. sunglasshut.com
Knock-Knock What I Love About Mom journal. $13. thepaperstore.com