My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore has given fans an update on how her mom Barbara “Babs” Thore has been doing since suffering a second stroke in December 2021. The TLC star also provided an update on where she’s living and how her family is coping with her beloved mother’s medical crisis in lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, September 1.

“My mom had her stroke on 12/28/21. The time between then and now has been the most trying and difficult, but also the most treasured time we have ever known,” Whitney began. “I want to say thank you on behalf of my family, from the bottom of our hearts, for the unbelievable amount of support and well wishes we receive daily for my mother. Knowing how much she is loved by people who have never even met her is overwhelming. Many of you have said she is ‘America’s Reality TV Mom,’ and that makes us so happy.”

Whitney revealed that she reads messages and comments from fans to her recovering mom and that “she loves them so much.” She and Babs have also been keeping up with watching the current season 10 of My Big Fat Fabulous Life together as a family, which is “something we haven’t done in probably six years.”

The body positivity activist shared a video of Babs taken in January 2022 when she was in her hospital’s rehab program. She lovingly caressed her mom’s hand and talked about Babs’ husband Glen and how much he loves her. Babs welled up with tears when trying to get the words out about how she missed him, even though Whitney assured her mom that he would be back at the hospital to see her the following day.

On the episodes of My Big Fat Fabulous Life that have aired so far this season, viewers have watched as Whitney has been looking for an assisted living community where the family can reside while Babs recovers. She shared the good news with fans in her Instagram post that they currently have a living arrangement in place.

“Right now, the update on mom is that we are still at Abbotswood!” seemingly referring to Abbotswood at Irving Park living facility in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“We moved into a huge two-bedroom a few months ago as soon as one became available, so I have a bedroom of my own now!” Whitney shared with excitement, adding, “Dad has also been a resident there since day one, and we have an ever-changing revolving door of animals in the apartment as well!”

Whitney then revealed why her mom hadn’t returned to her parents’ Greensboro home. “We would have loved to, but the house is not wheelchair accessible (doorways, bathroom, etc.) and we need at least two nurses at all times to help her and this is a wonderful service they offer at Abbotswood.”

“In addition to Dad, me and the Abbotswood staff, we also have hired two private nurses who help with Mom and who are incredible with her. At Abbotswood, she continues to get therapy, delicious meals 3 times a day, and she is able to interact with lots of people. Abbotswood is home to us now and we couldn’t be happier,” Whitney concluded, telling fans, “Thank you so much for loving my mother.”

Viewers can follow along as My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 10 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC to and streams on Discovery+ the same day.