Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
My So Called Life Turns 30 Where Is the Cast Now

Cover Images

‘My So-Called Life’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary in 2024: Where Is the Cast Now?

News
Jun 29, 2024 3:10 pm·
By
Picture

Despite running for only one season, My So-Called Life became a pop culture phenomenon when it premiered in 1994. The show starred then-unknown actors Claire Danes and Jared Leto, along with Bess Armstrong, Wilson Cruz and more. Even though the series received an Emmy and a Golden Globe and was loved by audiences, it only lasted 19 episodes. My So-Called Life celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024, but what’s the cast up to now?

 

Deal of the Day Blue Bathing suit 4-7-24

Deal of the Day

This ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal

 

 

 

Picture