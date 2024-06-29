Claire Danes

Claire snagged the lead role of Angela Chase in My So-Called Life, and she was perfect for the role. The New York native exuded teenage angst in the role, and every girl who watched the show likely had their own Jordan Catalano to pine after.

Following My So-Called Life, Claire starred as Juliet opposite fellow ‘90s star Leonardo DiCaprio in Baz Luhrman’s Romeo + Juliet in 1996. Since then, Claire’s maintained her A-list status in films like Brokedown Palace, Temple Grandin and the TV series Homeland.