‘My So-Called Life’ Celebrates 30th Anniversary in 2024: Where Is the Cast Now?
Despite running for only one season, My So-Called Life became a pop culture phenomenon when it premiered in 1994. The show starred then-unknown actors Claire Danes and Jared Leto, along with Bess Armstrong, Wilson Cruz and more. Even though the series received an Emmy and a Golden Globe and was loved by audiences, it only lasted 19 episodes. My So-Called Life celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2024, but what’s the cast up to now?
Deal of the DayThis ‘Slimming’ Suit is Just $16 Today! View Deal
1 of 9
2 of 9
3 of 9
4 of 9
5 of 9
6 of 9
7 of 9
8 of 9
9 of 9