North West on Road to Riches

When your parents are the biggest publicity names in Hollywood, you’re bound to follow in their spotlit path. For North West, 11, it started with her baptism in Jerusalem, which was covered by the international press. Her music career kicked off when she was just 18 months, when she appeared in her dad’s “Only One” music video.

Last February, she stepped things up, rapping on his track “Talking / Once Again.” Then she made her stage debut as Simba in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl in May. She’s also appeared on multiple episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her mom. But this nepo baby doesn’t totally rely on her famous parents. She also had a lemonade stand, where her mom claims she charges customers up to $20 a glass.