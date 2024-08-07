Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Exclusive
north west, Romeo Beckham

Getty Images (3)

Nepo Baby Boom! Meet North West, Romeo Beckham and More Famous Celebrity Kids

News
Aug 7, 2024 11:55 am·
By
Picture

A famous name and a fat family fortune are fueling a new Nepo Baby Brigade as celebrity offspring follow in the footsteps of their folks — but experts warn it won’t guarantee success!

KuaiLu Flip-Flops

Deal of the Day

These ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal

“For every Gwyneth Paltrow and Kiefer Sutherland, there’s a Chet Hanks and a Jaden Smith,” veteran Hollywood publicist Tommy Garrett exclusively tells Life & Style. In this exclusive look inside a world of would-be stars, Garrett and celebrity author Mark Bego predict who soars and who goes splat!

Celebrity Moms Who've Admitted Their Kids Are a Handful
 Harried Hollywood Moms! Hilary Duff and More Whose Kids Are a Handful
Picture