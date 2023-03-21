A breakout star! Netflix viewers can’t stop talking about Gabriel Basso, the star of the streaming service’s latest action series The Night Agent. He plays the main character, Peter Sutherland.

“If you were involved in the making of this show, thank you,” the actor shared via Instagram in February 2023, ahead of the show’s March premiere. “This show would not have happened had we not had some absolutely savage dogs pulling this sled. It was an honor tearing through the snow with y’all.”

He may be an actor with a few major credits under his belt, but Gabriel actually has tons of other hobbies! Keep reading for everything to know about The Night Agent star.

Who Is Gabriel Basso?

The St. Louis native kicked off his acting career in 2007 before nabbing his breakout roles in the 2011 movie Super 8 and the 2013 film The Kings of Summer. Fans will also recognize the star from Ithaca and The Big C, among other projects.

“I didn’t want to be an actor originally, I wanted to be a professional football player, and I still sort of do,” Gabriel told Hero Magazine in 2015. “I started on a show called The Big C which ran on Showtime for four years.”

Alberto Rodriguez/Shutterstock

Gabriel Basso Was Almost a Navy Seal

His the Night Agent character might work for the FBI, and the show’s executive producer Shawn Ryan told TV Insider that the actor almost had a totally different career path.

“He almost became a Navy SEAL, until he got a torn labrum,” Shawn recalled. “I joked with him, ‘Peter’s not as badass as you are in real life.’”

Other than being an actor, Gabriel is an avid weight-lifter, per his Instagram. He’s also an artist and “certified waller” as of late.

“After a solid week of work, I passed my Level 1 exam. Im officially a DSWA certified waller and have a trade,” Gabriel shared on Instagram. “No longer am I simply a clown who serves no other purpose than to entertain. I can pile stones on other stones in an organized manner now too. Level 2 soon.”

Is Gabriel Basso Single?

While the former Showtime star keeps his personal life out of the public eye, it’s unclear where his relationship status stands. However, the actor often gives a rare glimpse at his fatherhood role on social media.

“A glimpse into the pit of insanity. If you live in the midst of chaos your thinking becomes chaotic and disorganized. Indeed,” the iCarly alum shared in February 2023. “That is my ultimate secret to remaining inhumanly tense and on edge. Always keep yourself guessing so that your enemies and rivals wont have any idea what your next move will be. Always wear your gi. And always possess wrist control when addressing a toddler.