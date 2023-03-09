Back for more? Penn Badgley might just be returning as Joe Goldberg for a fifth season of Netflix’s You.

“We have an idea for season 5 that we’re excited about,” showrunner Sera Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023. “It was never anyone’s intention to run this one into the ground. When we’re done, we’ll be done. And we’ll pack it up.”

She noted that the idea is “not to crank out episodes forever.” However, the writers want to “feel like we have told the complete story” with Joe.

“This is a show that is in the tradition of these single-lead shows with a guy who does increasingly bad things,” Sera added. “The beautiful thing about it is that when his arc is complete, so is the show.”

How Did ‘You’ Season 4 End?

Following a few pretty wild plot twists, it’s revealed that (shocker) Joe is actually the “Eat the Rich” killer and has been in a state of disassociation for most of the season.

“You’ll know what the next season would be when you see the end of this season,” Sera revealed, seemingly referring to the fact that Joe is returning back to New York with his new love interest, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). “We tell you what the idea is.”

Will There Be a ‘You’ Season 5?

Netflix has yet to confirm that the show would be returning for a fifth season.

Would Season 5 Be the Final Season of ‘You’?

According to Penn, it just might be.

“I signed a six-year contract right out the gate. So they could do two more [seasons] if they wanted. I think if there’s another season, I think it’s only going to be one,” the Gossip Girl alum said on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast in February 2023. “But I know that everybody concerned, from the top on down, nobody wants this show to become tired, because that’s when Joe is the most disgusting. That’s when the show stops having the intelligence that it has.”

How Will Joe Goldberg’s Story End?

While no details have been released just yet, Sera did tease a possible storyline now that Joe is back in the United States.

“It would be nice to end his arc with some form of justice,” she said, in part, during the same Hollywood Reporter interview. “Guys like this don’t usually see a lot of justice from the world. That’s challenging to plot. How does Joe Goldberg go down in a world where he’s been branding people with bricks in broad daylight for years? And he’s cute! And he gets away with it. The deeper question that we frequently pitch in the writers’ room is, what’s real justice? What would hurt him the most?”