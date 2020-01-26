She came to slay! YouTube star Nikita Dragun stunned on the 2020 Grammys red carpet on January 26. The annual awards show, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, always brings out interesting (and fab) fashion choices. Nikita definitely didn’t disappoint and flaunted her fabulous curves in a sheer dress studded with pearls and diamonds.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The 23-year-old traded in her usual raven-colored hair for long blonde waves that coordinated with her feather boa. Details are everything and Nikita’s outfit proves it. Her sheer gown was covered in pearls and diamonds — the studs even continued onto her face. She completed the look with glittery, sky-high platform heels.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Nikita’s style is always something to behold. The influencer is never afraid of bright colors or showing a little skin. She exclusively spoke with Life & Style about her passion for the “art of transformation” in her beauty and fashion game.

“Starting out in the beauty world, I was obsessed with the art of transformation,” the MUA exclusively revealed. “I definitely had a keen eye for artistry but to me transforming my (at the time) little boy face into a supermodel woman — I was always just obsessed with how a woman could transform herself. I really found that through makeup I was able to kind of achieve that inner fantasy that I always wanted to live.”

The beauty guru doesn’t just talk the talk. Her cosmetics line, Dragun Beauty, walks the walk. The inspiration for the line was so anyone who uses it becomes the “architect to your own beauty.”

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“You can truly transform yourself whatever way you want to, and for me, it was all about feminizing my face — and I realized cis-gender girls that do their makeup on a daily basis aren’t really doing certain steps either,” she added.

This is going to be a big year for the YouTuber. “I have been focusing and growing towards my dreams,” she confessed in an Instagram post on January 25. “I was scared for a while to dream too big [because] others around me [thought] I was crazy … but at the end of the day, the only name on that check is MINE.”

The sky is the limit!