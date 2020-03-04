Sisters Nikki and Brie Bella couldn’t be twinning more if they tried! They each took to “The Bellas Podcast” to reveal their unborn babies might as well be identical to each other.

“Our babies look alike … they have the same profile,” Nikki said in the episode that dropped on Wednesday, March 4. Brie couldn’t help but agree. “We understand, all babies look the same, but ours are like identical,” the soon-to-be mom of two divulged.

Brie already shares a 2-year-old daughter Birdie with husband Bryan Danielson (a.k.a. Daniel Bryan) and though she’s excited for baby No. 2, she does worry from time to time. “It’s really crazy to me and I was really nervous because I had a situation in the middle of the night where I was feeling all these contractions and I’m like, no this can’t be right … but, no it’s my good ol’ C-section scar,” she added. “I’m in the clear, baby’s super healthy … It was really funny when Nicole and I exchanged our ultrasound pics and I was like no way, our babies have the same face and head.”

The Total Bellas stars are experiencing so much together now. Naturally, it’s made their relationship stronger than ever. “Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a source exclusively shared with Life & Style. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

Additionally, their pregnancies have even brought their baby daddies closer together as well. Nikki’s finacé, Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie’s hubby are bonding thanks to the similarities they now share. “[Bryan] has even given Artem some pointers,” a second source previously told Life & Style. “It’s just about being grounded and patient.”

Nikki and Brie’s due dates are two weeks apart. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if they end up being born on the same day at this rate!