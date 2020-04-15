Keeping it real! Nikki Bella revealed she doesn’t wear deodorant, and ever since she became pregnant, she’s been experiencing more body odor. While she doesn’t seem to mind the smell, she feels bad for her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, who puts up with it.

“So, I know Brie [Bella] agrees with me, but for all you pregnant women out there, does that increase for you too?” she said while she sniffed her underarm. “Because the smell under my armpits has increased so much I’m like, ‘Woah.’ And I’ll admit, I don’t really wear deodorant and I use natural, but I use it every now and then. Pretty much when I go out in public, but because we’re in isolation … Poor Artem. Maybe I should.”

She then explained her reasoning for not using deodorant. “I don’t wear it at all ’cause I’m like, ‘Why not? I’ll be super natural.’ But I just went to take my sweatshirt off to get dressed … That’s intense,” the mom-to-be divulged.

Nikki never shies away from sharing personal details about her pregnancy, which makes her that much more relatable. The Total Bellas star has struggled adjusting to the appearance of her changing body, but luckily she is able to rely on her sister, Brie, who is there to reassure her.

“Letting go of vanity” is the best advice her twin has given her throughout the pregnancy, Nikki exclusively shared with Life & Style. “So, Brie is just constantly reminding me, ‘You’re pregnant. Vanity doesn’t even exist anymore,’ and is trying to just have me be present and appreciate these changes, and it’s tough.”

Brie, who is currently expecting her second child, is guiding her sis through the journey. The best part is they get to share many experiences together. “This has just felt like such a special time and so I feel like it’s definitely brought us together,” the soon-to-be mom of two exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “It has been really bizarre to experience all the same symptoms together. We have the exact same cravings!”

They are such twins!