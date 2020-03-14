Getting bigger and bigger! Total Bellas babe Nikki Bella took to her Instagram Stories to share a brand new baby bump update … this time featuring her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev. Needless to say, we adore the tight bond these two parents-to-be have with one another, especially in anticipation of their first child.

“19 weeks yesterday,” the 36-year-old captioned a set of two photos on March 13, one of her man holding her belly in the mirror and another of the sweet pose up close. It’s pretty clear the WWE alum and the former Dancing With the Stars pro are incredibly excited about each step of the gestation period.

In fact, Nikki and her twin sister, Brie Bella, have been keeping fans and followers updated with regular baby bump photos on social media since announcing their joint pregnancies on January 29. An insider told Life & Style exclusively that Nikki’s fiancé and Brie’s husband, Bryan Danielson (a.k.a. Daniel Bryan) have been “bonding more” through the special time in their family.

Being as supportive as they are, the soon-to-be brothers-in-law “know how close” their twin ladies are and will continue to get, so they’re “preparing to be one big, happy family.” Talk about a sweet little set-up! Plus, the source noted that the two men “pamper their wives.” We stan sweet dads!

Believe it or not, it hasn’t just been nesting that has the dancer, 37, and the wrestler, 38, connecting so much. “Daniel has even given Artem some pointers,” the insider gushed in February. “It’s just about being grounded and patient.”

But Artem and Bryan aren’t the only two swapping stories, y’all. Considering Brie and Bryan share 2-year-old daughter, Birdie, an insider told Life & Style Nikki has been relying on her for her wealth of knowledge in the area.

“Nikki and Brie are close, but the fact that they’re both pregnant at the same time has bonded them like never before,” a separate source raved in February. “Brie’s done it before so Nikki is getting the benefit of having her best friend and sister to lean on for support and pregnancy advice.”

Looks like this little fam is only going to keep getting cuter as this baby’s arrival grows near!