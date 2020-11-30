Mom Moments! Nikki and Brie Bella’s Sweetest Photos With Their Families

In it together! Brie Bella started her family in 2017 and her twin sister, Nikki Bella, joined the mom club three years later. The reality stars have been bonding over motherhood ever since.

Nikki and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their son, Matteo, in July 2020. Less than 24 hours later, Brie gave birth to son Buddy with her husband, Daniel Bryan. The little one joined big sister Birdie.

“How about that tag team!” Nikki tweeted the following month. “I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! Lol. And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!”

The former professional wrestler went on to gush over her “truly incredible” first days with her baby boy, writing, “Such a beautiful learning experience, still is, and wow a love like this! Everything you all have said it would be! I’ve never smiled so much with such little sleep. I’m in heaven! I’m so happy!!”

Becoming a parent gave Nikki “more respect” for her sister, she told Us Weekly in November 2020. “I would give her so much crap like, ‘You’re not funny anymore,’ when she had Birdie,” the new mom explained at the time. “Like, ‘You’re not fun. You have to hang with us.’”

Looking back, Nikki said she’s amazed at how much Brie managed to do while raising Birdie, gushing, “I couldn’t even imagine with Matteo. … I apologize to her constantly of what it was for so many years.”

Nikki and Chigvintsev didn’t feel like they were “prepared” for parenthood, the Russian dancer told Extra in September 2020.

“We were supposed to take classes and stuff, but because of [the coronavirus pandemic], we couldn’t,” the season 29 DWTS winner explained at the time.

Keep scrolling to see the Total Bellas stars’ sweetest family moments over the years, from pumpkin patch pics to beach outings.