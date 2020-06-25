Everything Nikki and Brie Bella Have Said About Pregnancy and Motherhood Proves They’re So Nurturing

It’s no secret Nikki and Brie Bella have a soft side! Fans have often seen them be vulnerable on Total Divas and Total Bellas. But ever since the sisters experienced pregnancy and motherhood, they’ve unleashed a whole new side of themselves, and it’s so sweet to see.

Brie is currently expecting her second child with husband Bryan Danielson. The couple welcomed daughter Birdie in May 2017. In January 2020, the soon-to-be mom of two announced she’s pregnant again. Brie is expected to give birth in July and wants to wait until then to find out the sex of the baby.

On the other hand, Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. Unlike her twin, Nikki couldn’t wait to find out the sex of her little one. The engaged couple had a gender reveal party, which aired on the season finale of Total Bellas in June. “I’m so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a boy,” Brie said in a confessional during the episode. “I knew … I really, in my heart, I just felt it for her.”

Nikki is due in August — just two weeks after Brie. Needless to say, being pregnant at the same time has made the sisters’ bond even stronger. “This has just felt like such a special time, and so I feel like it’s definitely brought us together,” Brie exclusively revealed to Life & Style in March.

Despite the struggles the coronavirus pandemic brought on the pregnant siblings, they’ve been able to focus on the bright side. “With the outbreak of the virus, it really does put a lot in perspective of just everything you’re grateful for — family, friends — and so it’s definitely been a time where we really leaned on each other,” Brie added.

The pregnancy has also strengthened Nikki and Artem’s relationship. “Nicole and I are so excited to share this with all of you,” the former Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram. “Nicole, I love you so so much and I appreciate you for going through with this pregnancy. I know it could be challenging at times. You’ll make the best mom ever,” he wrote.

Keep scrolling to see Nikki and Brie’s sweetest quotes on pregnancy and motherhood.