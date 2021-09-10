Rolling in it! YouTube beauty phenomenon Nikkietutorials, a.k.a. Nikkie de Jager, has become a sensation since starting her YouTube channel in 2008. She has built an incredibly vlogging and makeup career that has afforded her some serious wealth. The Netherlands native’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How did Nikkie amass so much cash over the years? Here’s a breakdown.

Nikkie Has a Massive YouTube Empire

The starlet started her channel in 2008 when she was just 14 years old. By 2015, she went viral with her video titled “The Power of Makeup,” which helped catapult her channel to stardom. She grew her audience to a serious 13.8 million subscribers to date, according to Social Blade. Her channel has an overall view count of more than 1.3 billion.

Nikkie Is a Successful Makeup Artist

In 2013, the vlogger joined the TV series I Can Make You a Supermodel on Lifetime UK as the head makeup artist. Her makeup career also afforded her the opportunity to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019.

In September 2021, Nikkie revealed she would be starting her own makeup brand called Nimye by Nikkietutorials. “I’m so excited to finally be able to share Nimya with the world!” she told Glamour about the announcement. “I have been working on the brand and these products for nearly three years and I feel so, so good about what I am about to bring to the beauty industry!”

Nikkie Has Done Reality TV

In September 2017, she participated in the Dutch game show The Big Escape. Two years later, she participated in the nineteenth season of the popular Dutch reality game show Wie is de Mol? in January 2019. The same year, Nikkie was a guest judge on BBC Three’s Glow Up. In September 2020, she returned for the 20th anniversary season of Wie is de Mol? and won.

Nikkie Has Brand Partnerships

The beauty guru has done several partnerships throughout her career, including brands Maybelline, Too Faced and Ofra. She also collaborated with Lady Gaga to promote her Haus Laboratories makeup line in 2019. The same year, she became the first ever Global Beauty Advisor for Marc Jacobs Beauty.

Nikkie Has a Social Media Following

With a stunning 15.1 million Instagram followers and another 2.2 million on Twitter, the MUA has the opportunity to join forces with brands and companies for paid advertisement posts. She has done several over the years, including a recent partnership with Beauty Bay.