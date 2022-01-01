Noah Cyrus doesn’t need her big sister, Miley Cyrus, to help her out with her career! The youngest member of the Cyrus family has been growing her net worth since she started acting on TV when she was a child. The “Make Me (Cry)” artist has a net worth of $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

After appearing in multiple episodes of her sister’s hit Disney Channel show, Hannah Montana, from 2006 to 2010, Noah continued acting years later. She landed a role in one episode of the anthology series American Horror Stories in 2021.

Not only that, but Noah has also performed onstage with her older sister. When Miley hosted her New Year’s Eve special alongside Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson on December 31, 2021, Noah emerged onstage to sing Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” with the “Party in the USA” artist.

Keep reading to find out how Noah Cyrus makes her money.

Gilles Mingasson/ABC/Shutterstock

Noah Cyrus Began Acting at Age 2

A 2-year-old Noah made her first onscreen appearance in an episode of the series, Doc, in the role of Gracie Hebert.

After that, the budding star portrayed various roles in multiple episodes of Hannah Montana, and was even a background dancer in Hannah Montana: The Movie.

Once she started making her way into films, Noah played a minor role in Mostly Ghostly, then voiced the lead character in the anime film Ponyo.

While she later paused her acting career to focus on music, Noah still booked a role in the seventh episode of American Horror Stories in 2021.

Noah Cyrus’ Debut Single Was ‘Make Me (Cry)’

By the time Noah was 16, she signed her first record deal and released her first single, “Make Me (Cry).”

Noah released her next singles “Stay Together” and “I’m Stuck” in May 2017. Toward the end of that year, the young artist received the opportunity to open for Katy Perry’s “Witness: The Tour.”

When 2020 came around, Noah had already released multiple tracks after receiving praise for her EP, The End of Everything.

Noah Cyrus Wrote a Song About Being Miley’s Sister

Although Noah loves her older sister, Miley’s fame sometimes took the spotlight away. The “Stay Together” singer thus opened up about her experience growing up alongside her successful sister, detailing how her song “Young and Sad” conveyed her feelings about it.

“It was absolutely unbearable,” Noah revealed in an Instagram Live video in May 2020, referring to growing up amid Miley’s stardom. She explained how she would hear people tell her she was “blessed” to be in Miley’s “shadows.”

“That’s what everybody always said to me,” she added. “No matter what, I was gonna be in that shadow … That was something I heard my whole life, every single day of my whole life. And it was either that, or that I, you know, wasn’t enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am.”

However, there is no bad blood between the two sisters, since they affectionately embraced one another onstage during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party at the end of 2021. The two belted out “Jolene” and drew a loud applause from the crowd.