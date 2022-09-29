Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams sure has a thing for musicians when it comes to her relationships. The “All I Wanted” songstress revealed that she’s dating the band’s guitarist, Taylor York, in an interview with The Guardian published on September 29, 2022.

It’s unclear when the romance began, as Hayley refused to elaborate any further on the relationship. Taylor has been with Paramore since 2007, three years after the band initially formed, so the pair have been close for years before taking things to the next level.

The announcement comes five years after Hayley and her former husband, Newfound Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert, announced their split after only 16 months of marriage. The couple wed on Feb. 20, 2016, at the Franklin Theatre in Nashville, after dating for nearly a decade.

“It’s important to state that we are going to be okay and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other’s eyes. That’s something we are deeply thankful for,” the duo noted in joint split announcements posted to their respective Instagram pages on June 30, 2017. They continued, “Even though situations like these can feel defeating. We will continue to encourage and support each other personally and professionally.”

“Hopefully, you’ll understand that the personal aspects of what we are going through are not for anyone else to carry. Only us,” the two wrote, adding, “To allow people any further into this moment in our lives would be to dishonor our history together and our ability to move forward with integrity,” before thanking both of their bands, friends and family for their support and kindness.

Hayley later penned an essay for Paper magazine in 2018 where she revealed her regrets about getting married. “I had a wedding ring on, despite breaking off the engagement only months before. A lot happened within a short time. But then I didn’t eat, I didn’t sleep, I didn’t laugh … for a long time,” she wrote.

“[Songwriting] helped me understand that emotional wellness and physical health are actually related. It helped me realize that I shouldn’t have ever married my ex and that love is not something we can just extract from one other,” she continued.

Chad and Taylor aren’t the only musicians Hayley has dated. Scroll down for her complete relationship history.