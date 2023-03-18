Paris Hilton has been under the spotlight since she was just a teenager, and fans have watched her grow up from reality TV star to successful businesswoman and mother. But why do some fans think her real voice has changed since starring on The Simple Life? Keep reading to find out whether Paris’ voice is real or fake.

Did Paris Hilton’s Voice Change?

During a March 2023 appearance on This Morning, the heiress addressed her deeper tone after cohost Alison Hammond asked, “I feel like this is the authentic Paris. Even your voice is not the same as what I remember.”

“This is my real voice, that was just a character I was playing,” Paris replied, referring to her time on The Simple Life. “I am not a dumb blonde. After The Simple Life, I got stuck in that character where everyone assumed that’s who I really was in real life.”

The hotel heiress went on to say that she’s “a naturally shy person,” and the fake voice was “kind of a mask.”

Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Is Paris Hilton’s Voice Real or Fake?

This wasn’t the first time, however, when the DJ has addressed her deeper tone in comparison to what fans dubbed her higher pitched “baby voice” from her reality star days. In December 2015, Paris spoke to Vice about the tone change and how she developed her initial high octave voice.

“When I was developing the character for The Simple Life, I just was like, ‘This is your voice for the show, do it all the time,’” the Confessions of an Heiress author recalled. “I always talk normal, but if I start doing it, they’ll be like, ‘Sit down, baby voice.’ People who don’t know me probably assume I’m like the biggest airhead on earth.”

She continued, “I think if you’re actually like that in real life, it’s, like, beyond. But if you’re in on the joke, you know what you’re doing, you’re aware of it, and you’re doing it purposefully, I think it’s actually smart.”

As for when exactly she invented her former iconic pitch, Paris told the outlet, “[The baby voice] developed when I was, like, really young, when I was a baby or a kid. If I wanted to get something from my dad, I’d be like, ‘Dad, I really want this!'”

Does Paris Hilton Sing?

As her loyal fans know, Paris released her hit single “Stars Are Blind” in 2006. The track has become a staple in popular culture, with even her pal Miley Cyrus belting it out alongside the entrepreneur onstage during Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in December 2022.

During Paris’ This Morning appearance in March 2023, the Paris: The Memoir author explained that she puts her voice to good use when she sings for her baby boy, Phoenix, whom she welcomed in January 2023 with husband Carter Reum.

“I do it all, he’s my world,” she said in her interview. “I’m so obsessed with him. I can’t wait to get home to him. I sing him [the] ‘Stars Are Blind’ acoustic version.”