See Photos of Paris Jackson’s Best Bikini Moments Over the Years

Pretty young thing! Paris Jackson has been in the limelight since … well, birth. As the daughter of the late Michael Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, the model is no stranger to Hollywood.

Nowadays, in addition to being a model, Paris is an actress, singer and musician. Moreover, the Beverly Hills, California, native has a big following on social media. Boasting nearly four million followers on Instagram alone, Paris loves sharing insights from her life with fans, including some fun bikini moments!

By rocking swimsuits — and fierce braless looks — Paris puts her stunning tattoos on display, including the seven chakras inked down the middle of her chest. Although it’s unclear exactly how many tattoos Paris has, she loves them all!

“Some people like them, some people absolutely hate them. I appreciate art, I always have, especially when that art means something to me,” she wrote via Instagram in 2018.

As far as her day-to-day style, Paris is all about emulating icons like Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin. “I’m obsessed,” she gushed to Harper’s Bazaar in a 2017 interview. “And it’s an unhealthy obsession because there’s never been anyone like them and there never will be. They’re legendary and incredible.”

When it comes to fame, Paris recognizes that she had a choice to remain out of the spotlight following her father’s death in 2009. However, the “eyelids” artist decided it was more important to use her influence for good.

“It’s a complicated answer. It’s a feeling of doing something important, that actually matters, that’s going to impact people,” Paris explained in the same interview.

“Plenty of times I’ve thought about not doing anything in the public eye and having my own private life,” she admitted. “Then I started seeing how everything in the world is going. And I feel like each year it’s getting worse.”

To conclude, Paris said, “There are a lot of people who would feel very blessed to be in my position, so I want to use it for important things.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Paris Jackson’s bikini moments over the years.