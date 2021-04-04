Paris Jackson’s Net Worth Is Comparative to Late Father Michael’s — Learn How Much Money She Has

The late pop legend Michael Jackson‘s daughter, Paris Jackson, isn’t quite as rich as her father was — but she is definitely rolling in dough. The model is estimated to be worth a whopping $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. How has she amassed so much cash over the years? Here’s what we know.

Paris Is the Daughter of a Music Icon

The 23-year-old is the only daughter and second child of the former Jackson 5 member and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe, whom he married in 1996 and divorced in 1999. The former couple also shared son Prince Jackson, 24.

Considering her father’s $500 million net worth at the time of his death in 2009, it seems Paris — as well as brother Prince and half-brother Bigi “Blanket” Jackson, 19 — has inherited money from his estate. In 2014, Page Six reported that each of the siblings receive an $8 million allowance yearly.

The outlet also reported that when the children turn 33, they will each acquire equal shares of half of the estate. At age 40, they will inherit the rest of the estate.

Paris Is a Model

The A-list kid signed to IMG models in March 2017 and has since done covers for Rolling Stone, Harper’s Bazaar Spain, Vogue Australia and Vogue Brazil. She was also featured in the legendary fashion imprint CR Fashion Book.

Michael Simon/Startraks

Paris Is a Musician

The model formed a folk band with Gabriel Glenn called The Soundflowers — with Paris on vocals and playing ukulele — in 2018. The duo released their first self-titled EP in June 2020. She signed a solo deal with Republic Records the same year and released her debut album, Wilted, that November.

Paris Is Also an Actress

The musician appeared in four episodes of the TV series Star in 2017 before making her feature film debut the following year in the crime-comedy Gringo, opposite Charlize Theron, Amanda Seyfried and Joel Edgerton. In 2019, she made a guest appearance on MTV’s Scream: The Series.

She is set to star in the upcoming drama film The Space Between and the action-comedy movie Habit.

Paris Owns Property

In 2017, the actress purchased a $2 million home in the Topanga Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles. The property boasts seven bedrooms and has been home to several of Paris’ friends over the years.