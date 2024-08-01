As Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams spark romance rumors, a source exclusively tells Life & Style of the Hollywood breakouts, “They like each other a lot.” Between a cozy date to a high-end London restaurant in June, and a covert shopping trip a couple weeks later, the Gladiator II star, 28, and the singer, 24, “are enjoying each other’s company,” says the source. “They’ve known each other a while, but they’ve made efforts to keep it on the down-low.” Paul, who’s dated Phoebe Bridgers and recently struck up a cozy friendship with Natalie Portman, “is a hot commodity in the U.K. right now and is soon to be a heartthrob in the States when Gladiator II comes out in November,” says the source. “A lot of gals will be disappointed to know he’s got a girlfriend — which is what Gracie is shaping up to be.”