Loving, losing and writing songs. That’s been a huge part of breakout star Phoebe Bridgers‘ career thus far. The singer-songwriter — who is nominated for the coveted Best New Artist award at the 2021 Grammys on Sunday, March 14 — has had several high-profile relationships and rumored romances since she came up in the music scene, many of which she has written about in her music.

Most recently, the “Kyoto” singer was linked to Normal People star Paul Mescal. In July 2020, Phoebe, 24, was photographed having brunch with Paul, 25, in County Cork, Ireland, after months of being flirty with one another on social media.

During a June 2020 interview with NME, the Punisher artist revealed that the actor — whom she called “the cute boy” — gave her “pitter-patter in my heart” when she realized he was following her on Instagram. She later interviewed Paul via Instagram Live for his first fashion magazine cover.

Prior to the Emmy nominee, Phoebe was linked to Bright Eyes frontman Conor Oberst. Neither party has confirmed or spoken about a romance, but they played together in a side project band called Better Oblivion Community Center.

MediaPunch/Shutterstoc

“She totally knocked it out of the park [with Punisher]. I don’t think there’s any limit to her talent,” the musician, 41, gushed about Phoebe to Pitchfork in August 2020. “She’s just so f—king real and such a hard worker. People can’t really f—k with her. She’s gonna do her thing and it’s gonna be awesome to witness. I just love her so much. There are very few people you meet in life that change you: I remember my life before I met her and after.”

The indie pop girl was rumored to be dating her close friend Emily Bannon in 2018 and 2019, though neither party has confirmed or spoken about dating. From 2015 to 2016, she dated her drummer, Marshall Vore, with whom she collaborated on the track “ICU,” which details their split.

“When we first broke up, it was so hard and heartbreaking,” Phoebe revealed in an Apple Music interview. “It’s just so weird that you could date and then you’re a stranger from the person for a while. Now we’re super tight. We’re like best friends, and always will be. There are just certain people that you date where it’s so romantic almost that the friendship element is kind of secondary. And ours was never like that.”

The former flames still collaborate on music. “Every time I meet someone new, whether I’m dating them or it’s platonic, the Marshall anomaly in my life is very hard for people to understand,” she told Stereogum in June 2020. “He’s a weird guy, too. He’s super quiet and f—king hilarious. We write tons of s—t together. I don’t really feel like a song is done unless I send it to him.”

In 2014, the Los Angeles native dated Ryan Adams after meeting him in the studio. She later spoke out alongside other women against his alleged emotional abuse in the 2019 New York Times expose. According to The Fader, her song “Motion Sickness” is about the Whiskeytown alum.

Phoebe is also nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Phoebe Bridger’s complete dating history so far.