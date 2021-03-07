Get your dancing shoes ready! The 2021 Grammys performers are sure to get fans up on their feet during the socially distanced awards show, which will air on Sunday, March 14 at 8 p.m. ET. The Recording Academy announced this year’s performers via Twitter on Sunday, March 7.

Fans can expect to see Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Maren Morris, DaBaby, Harry Styles, Black Pumas, BTS, Roddy Rich, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Brittany Howard, John Mayer, Chris Martin, Miranda Lambert, Tamika D. Mallory, Megan Thee Stallion, Brandi Carlile and Post Malone perform their latest chart-topping hits — many of which are nominated for awards this year.

The 2020 Grammy Awards came through with an equally powerful lineup of musical guests. Last year’s show gave us performances from Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys, Aerosmith and Blake Shelton.

However, it’s not just the performances that are stacked this year. The awards for Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album will be incredibly tight races. Fan favorites Dua Lipa (Future Nostalgia), Taylor Swift(Folklore) and Post Malone (Hollywood’s Bleeding) will vie for the coveted AOTY award, while Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Noah Cyrus duke it out for Best New Artist.

The Best Pop Vocal Album category is anyone’s game, with five wildly popular artist/album combos nominated: Justin Bieber‘s Changes, Lady Gaga‘s Chromatica, Harry Styles’ Fine Line, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and Taylor Swift’s Folklore. All of these records have been in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 charts for extended periods of time throughout 2020.

Music’s biggest night was originally scheduled for January 31, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, producers at CBS and the Recording Academy decided to push the annual awards show back a few months in an abundance of caution.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is set to host this year, with R&B/Soul songstress Jhené Aiko hosting the Premiere Ceremony ahead of the event.

“In a year that most human beings would love to forget, there has been one constant force that has brought us together — music,” Trevor, 37, tweeted about hosting the show in November 2020. “I’m truly honored to be hosting [the Grammys], a night celebrating all of our favorite artists who’ve helped keep us sane while we’re all stuck indoors!”