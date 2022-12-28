Yikes! Paula Abdul was accused of a major Photoshop fail by fans after sharing a series of Instagram photos from pal Kathy Hilton’s Christmas event.

“@kathyhilton always throws the most fabulous holiday party. Merry Christmas!” the former American Idol judge, 60, captioned her post on Monday, December 26. “I hope everyone is having a wonderful day relaxing, celebrating and surrounded by friends and family. Sending you lots of love and holiday cheer.”

Although some social media users praised Paula in the comments section, countless others weighed in about her facial features and claimed that she edited the pictures to make herself look much younger.

“This looks like a completely different person,” one person wrote. “Where is Paula?” another chimed in, whereas multiple people wondered whether the “Opposites Attract” artist’s Instagram account got hacked.

Courtesy of Paula Abdul/Instagram

“Someone stole Paula’s Insta … that’s an entirely different face [sic]!” one fan commented, whereas another wrote, “Did the account get hacked? Who am I looking at?”

In the pictures, the choreographer can be seen posing with other party guests, wearing a sheer, sparkling dark green jumpsuit and gold high heels.

Paula didn’t publicly respond to the slew of accusations. However, she previously admitted to getting cosmetic procedures done on her face and body during an October 2019 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I was thinking, ‘I’m going to have my residency. I want to, you know, do something,'” the San Fernando, California, native said. “But I wasn’t ready to have the big incisions or any face lift. I found this company called InMode, and they have these procedures called FaceTite and BodyTite. And what I loved about it, it’s minimally invasive, no visible scars. Downtime? I was out walking around two or three days later.”

Prior to the appointment, Paula revealed she was concerned about “skin laxity and gravity.”

“So, I wanted a little sleeker jawline and … look,” she explained while motioning to her face at the time.

Nearly two years later, the MTV Video Music Award winner revealed that she underwent breast reduction surgery because her implants felt too large for her body size.

“With my height, I’m petite,” Paula explained in a May 2021 InMode promotional video. “I started with smaller breasts, and about 20-plus years ago, I had implants put in, and the more I was dancing, the harder it was getting on my back. As the years go by, gravity happens too, and I just always felt like [they were] a little too big for my frame, and I wanted to get the old implants out.”

A rep for Paula did not immediately respond to Life & Style’s request for comment.