All natural! Pregnant Emily Ratajkowski slammed claims she had gotten lip injections via her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 22.

“For anyone saying, ‘You need to stop [with] the lip injections,'” the 29-year-old began her lengthy caption on a selfie showcasing her plump lips. “I’ve never had lip injections (no judging folks who do — y’all look great!) but you can’t even get injections when you’re pregnant! A woman’s blood volume increases 50 [percent] which is why ladies can get a little puffy in the face and lips during pregnancy.”

Instagram

The Inamorata founder, who is expecting her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, also addressed her critics who have speculated about the length of her pregnancy.

“Secondly, [people] saying, ‘You’ve been pregnant forever,'” she continued. “LOL, yes, pregnancy lasts for 40 weeks which can definitely feel like a long time, but I announced halfway into my pregnancy and it’s only been three months since then! Actually, it’s weirdly gone by very quickly to me.”

The San Diego native revealed her pregnancy in October 2020 with a digital Vogue cover in which she revealed her growing baby bump for the first time. She accompanied the announcement with a special home video of the first months of her pregnancy directed by Girls creator Lena Dunham.

“I’ll cherish this video as long as I live … I’m so grateful,” the model gushed on Instagram at the time. “You all made this the most special. Written and filmed by me. Shot at home.”

The Gone Girl star has been adjusting to pregnancy well and actively showing off her blossoming belly on social media since the fall. “It’s [pretty] weird to have your body change so much in a matter of months but I’ve found I have a whole new appreciation for what my body can do and what is beautiful and I’m gonna celebrate it on here when I feel like it,” she concluded on her Instagram Story on Friday.

She previously spoke about the changes to her body in an essay published in Vogue alongside her pregnancy announcement cover. “I’m completely and undeniably helpless when it comes to almost everything surrounding my pregnancy: how my body will change, who my child will be,” Emily wrote. “But I’m surprisingly unbothered. Instead of feeling afraid, I feel a new sense of peace. I’m already learning from this person inside my body. I’m full of wonder.”