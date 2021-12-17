A royal holiday! Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton have their own Christmas tradition when celebrating with their children, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“On Christmas Eve, the Cambridges have a family ritual where they leave a glass of cherry, mince pie and shortbread cookies for Father Christmas,” the insider reveals. “Last year the children were too excited to sleep the night before Christmas, and I’m sure it’ll be the same this year!”

The family also buys “a huge Christmas tree and decorate it together as a family,” the source adds. “George, Charlotte and Louis are super creative and made their own ornaments to hang on the tree, including stars, angels and mini snowmen.”

Not only that, but they also adorned Anmer Hall with decorations, adding their own style. “There are beautiful garlands covered in pine cones on the staircase at Anmer Hall, a stunning reef hanging on the door and a four-wick, supersized Jo Malone candle on the coffee table, so the house always smells so nice,” the insider says.

As for the Duchess of Cambridge, she enjoys a hands-on holiday approach, such as in helping her kids create “window snowflakes” for their bedrooms covered in the “snow spray” she bought, the source adds.

Finally, what would a fireplace be without the Christmas stockings? The royal family makes it a point to hang them up “embroidered” with their names, the insider says.

Despite the festive annual traditions, the children have expressed a desire to visit Lapland to “meet Father Christmas and all the elves and reindeers,” another source exclusively told Closer Weekly. Prince George is also “dying to see the Northern Lights.”

Travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, however, is halting that chance of travel and “William hasn’t made any promises yet,” the insider added.

The Prince and Duchess of Cambridge won’t let that ruin their fun at Anmer Hall, though, as the source said they like to create their own “winter wonderland” for their children. The family plans to spend a large part of the holiday season here and they certainly know how to make the best of it.

Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, already informed Santa what they want for Christmas. They even sent their letters a month early to hopefully expedite the process.

“Charlotte has asked for a pretty watch and new camera, George wants an outdoor adventure kit, and Louis has asked for a fireman’s outfit,” the source said.