Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s family has been supporting her amid her social media controversy while she competes on Matt James’ season. Learn more about her mom, dad and siblings below.

The 24-year-old Georgia native’s parents are Darrell Kirkconnell and Kim Klosterman Kirkconnell. The graphic designer also has a younger sister named Trinity, who currently resides in Atlanta, and a brother named Greyson.

Rachael came under fire after a woman on TikTok accused the contestant of “bullying” her in high school for “liking Black guys.” Another TikTok video began circulating alleging that Rachael previously “liked” racially insensitive social media posts, including some that featured the Confederate flag. Photos then surfaced that showed the reality starlet attending an “Old South” antebellum-themed party in 2018.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Kim defended her daughter in an Instagram comment amid the controversy. “She went to another high school. She made all of this up for your attention,” Rachael’s mom said in reference to the bullying accusations. “And you attack someone whose only evidence is that she liked a pic of a girl who was in a frat house that had a Confederate flag. It’s totally ridiculous.”

“We are against the Confederate flag. I just don’t understand how you can say she or anyone in her family agrees with the Confederate flag because she ‘liked’ a pic of her friend. The ‘like’ had nothing to do with her liking the Confederate flag,” Kim continued. “We do not support racism of any kind. It is 100 percent wrong. All people should be treated fairly and with dignity, love and kindness.”

Rachael seems particularly close to her sister, Trinity, and said the blonde beauty was her “built-in best friend” on Instagram in December 2020. However, her sister has remained quiet on social media amid the drama and hasn’t posted a photo since January.

Rachael is still vying for Matt’s heart on season 25 — see spoilers about how far their relationship goes here — and issued a public apology on Thursday, February 11. However, an insider told Life & Style the leading man, 29, has been “supportive” of the Georgia native.

“He has to be careful what he says on social and to the media, but he definitely wants to protect her and will be there for her when she does release her statement,” explained the insider.

It looks like Rachael has a supportive family behind the scenes.