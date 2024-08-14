Reese Witherspoon has always been known as one of Hollywood’s least surgery-obsessed stars — that is until now.

Sources exclusively tell Life & Style that Jennifer Aniston‘s bad influence on her Morning Show colleague has Reese nipping and tucking like never before.

“They both use fillers and Botox,” says a qualified insider of Reese, 48, and Jennifer, 55. “They don’t see a stigma with doing it, but Reese was slower to come around.”

The two have gotten quite close in recent days as they prepare for the release of The Morning Show‘s highly anticipated fourth season.

“It’s not a secret that Jen has become the leading voice and decision-maker on The Morning Show, and that includes the many subtle transformations to her face viewers have seen over these three seasons,” says a source. “Jen normalizes plastic surgery in middle age, as long as sanity and aesthetics prevail.”

Still, the source notes that Jennifer and Reese aren’t doing anything drastic when it comes to their changing looks.

“Jen doesn’t want to go overboard, and neither does Reese,” the insider explains. “Jen is hacking her appearances, tastefully and carefully, and people like what she’s doing. Even in her somewhat diminished role, Reese gets it.”

The Academy Award-winning actress “is following along, carefully and prudently, but she’s on-board with what Jen is doing,” says an insider. “Jen took a big chance with this show, especially with season 3, and they’re both making money from what the show is evolving into — a pulpit for successful, serious middle-aged women in the media.”

Adds the source, “Jen is the one insisting they have to look the part, with no apologies!”

Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

While Jennifer appears to be the one convincing Reese to change up her looks, the Legally Blonde star is encouraging the Friends alum to jump back into the dating pond.

A separate source recently told Life & Style that Reese is hoping to get Jennifer out on double dates with her and her new beau, private equity financier Oliver Haarmann.

“Reese spends a lot of time with Jen and knows firsthand the sort of rut she’s in, whether she wants to admit it or not,” said the source.

After Jennifer’s divorce from Brad Pitt was finalized in 2005, she eventually moved on with second husband Justin Theroux, though they split in 2017. She hasn’t been in a serious relationship since her second divorce.

“A lot of people assume that Jen is just biding her time, but as far as Reese is concerned, she’s gone past the point of being picky,” added the insider. “She’s convinced she’s in a state of paralysis when it comes to her dating life.”

Reese “isn’t looking to pressure” the Just Go With It star, the source noted, “she just wants to set this up so they can kick back together and have some fun outside of work because she’s convinced Jen is in desperate need of some romance.”

The source added of Jennifer, “She’s been all work and no play for too long.”

While an official release date for the next season of The Morning Show has not yet been announced, it is expected to return in 2025.