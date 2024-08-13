Reese Witherspoon is back in the dating game and snagged a wealthy new beau — and now sources exclusively tell Life & Style the actress is working hard at helping TV costar Jennifer Aniston snap out of her rut and do the same.

A year after Reese divorced second husband Jim Toth, the 48-year-old has been spotted spending time with private equity financier Oliver Haarmann in New York City.

“Reese is playing down this new romance, but it’s obvious she’s very all over him,” says a source. “She totally lights up when she talks about him, and she’s now started saying that Jen needs to find a guy like him.”

After Jennifer’s divorce from Brad Pitt was finalized in 2005, Reese’s Morning Show costar eventually moved on with second husband Justin Theroux, though they split in 2017. She hasn’t been in a serious relationship since her second divorce.

“Reese spends a lot of time with Jen and knows firsthand the sort of rut she’s in, whether she wants to admit it or not,” Life & Style‘s source explains. “A lot of people assume that Jen is just biding her time, but as far as Reese is concerned, she’s gone past the point of being picky. She’s convinced she’s in a state of paralysis when it comes to her dating life.”

Meanwhile, Reese seems to have plenty in common with the German founding partner of an investment firm — and she’s enjoying this new chapter.

“Having this sort of companionship in her life again has made Reese realize how much she missed it, so she can only imagine how Jen is feeling after so long being single,” says an insider. “Now, Reese has decided what [Jen] needs is to get set up on a double date so that she and this new guy she’s dating can help break the ice. Reese is confident, if they put the word out, there are plenty of decent men who would jump at the chance.”

Reese “isn’t looking to pressure” the former Friends star, the source notes, “she just wants to set this up so they can kick back together and have some fun outside of work because she’s convinced Jen is in desperate need of some romance.”

The source adds of Jennifer, “She’s been all work and no play for too long.”

The Morning Show costars have been getting quite close in recent days. In fact, a separate source told Life & Style last month that Jennifer’s longtime BFF Courteney Cox is feeling left out.

“Jen and Reese are so tight these days, it’s become way more than a working relationship,” said the insider. “It’s left Courteney complaining she’s losing her bestie.”

“Courteney often finds Jen’s too busy with Reese to make time for her, and naturally she’s a bit envious,” added the insider. “She doesn’t have anything against Reese, but even when they all go out together, she’s often left feeling like the third wheel. She’s trying not to get her feelings hurt, but she’s quite territorial with Jen. Courteney doesn’t like to share.”