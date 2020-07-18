This season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been a doozy. The alleged romantic affair between Denise Richards and former cast member Brandi Glanville has put a serious wrench in the mix — even now, long after the cameras stopped rolling. So, what can we expect from the Bravo babes on the season 10 reunion? Here’s what we know.

The Ladies Feel Muzzled

On July 17, Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram Stories to reveal the reunion taping was much more muted than in past seasons. “Reunion was bulls—t today,” the actress, 57, wrote. “I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work.”

What is a Cease and Desist?

A cease and desist letter is a “document sent to an individual or business to stop purportedly illegal activity and not to restart it.” In turn, the document may state that if the individual or business does not discontinue the specified actions before a designated date, they may be sued.

Why Did Denise Send a Cease and Desist Letter to Her Costars?

The first mention of a cease and desist letter came during the mid-season trailer in March, where fans saw a snippet of Rinna confronting Denise, 49, about sending out the legal document. A month after the trailer was released, Brandi, 47, revealed to a fan she would not be speaking about Denise or the alleged extramarital relationship because she also received a cease and desist letter.

The legal action was seemingly prompted by Brandi’s appearances on RHOBH, where she told the rest of the cast about an alleged affair between herself and Denise. The former Bond girl allegedly didn’t want her husband, Aaron Phyphers, to know about the allegations and has denied being involved. Aaron, 47, has been a divisive character amid the season 10 drama. If you’ve been watching, you know he has interjected himself into several fights between the women throughout the episodes.

John Tsiavis/Bravo

Unfollowed …

Fresh off the reunion taping, eagle-eyed fans noticed Denise was no longer following some of her castmates, including Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne. New housewife Garcelle Beauvais also unfollowed Rinna shortly after the reunion — so something serious must have gone down.

… and Unbothered

In the days leading up to the reunion taping, an insider revealed to Us Weekly that Denise and her husband are in a good place despite the inevitable resurgence of drama. “Denise and Aaron are doing great,” the insider explained. “They’re unbothered by upcoming RHOBH story lines or any speculation about their marriage because they know it’s solid.”

Brandi Will Film Separately

On July 17, Brandi revealed she would be filming her part of the reunion as a one-on-one with Andy Cohen, rather than as part of a sit-down with the full cast. “We just talked about how I was feeling and how the [Housewives] were feeling and we honestly came to a mutual decision,” the starlet said on her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast, where she explained she was ready to shoot before production approached her.

When Will RHOBH Season 10 Reunion Air?

After 13 long hours of filming, we’re dying to see the finished product. Based on past seasons of 21 episodes, it seems the big reunion special will air in October — and we can’t wait.