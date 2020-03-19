‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Calls Her New Hairstyle a ‘Fresh Start to Season 11’
Change it up! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice tells Life & Style exclusively her hairstylist, Lucia Casazza, guided her back to ~her roots~, literally. “After consulting with my hairstylist, we decided on going back to basics with a new look and a fresh start to season 11,” she reveals. “My hair is now closer back to my original color with a shorter, more manageable length.”
Since the drama-filled season 10 came to a close with the March 18 reunion finale, we could understand why the 47-year-old would want to change things up. Unsurprisingly, her daughters — Gia, 19, Milania, 15, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11 — were all about the new ‘do.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @luciacasazza 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙍𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙃𝘼𝙄𝙍𝙎𝙏𝙔𝙇𝙀 𝘾𝘼𝙉 𝙈𝘼𝙆𝙀 𝘼 𝙋𝙇𝘼𝙄𝙉 𝙒𝙊𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝘽𝙀𝘼𝙐𝙏𝙄𝙁𝙐𝙇 & 𝘼 𝘽𝙀𝘼𝙐𝙏𝙄𝙁𝙐𝙇 𝙒𝙊𝙈𝘼𝙉 𝙐𝙉𝙁𝙊𝙍𝙂𝙀𝙏𝙏𝘼𝘽𝙇𝙀. -𝙎𝙊𝙋𝙃𝙄𝘼 𝙇𝙊𝙍𝙀𝙉 @teresagiudice #RHONJ #Season11 HAIR is Complete 🔥 I transformed her hair and brought it closer to her natural length with My Luxury Technique using Keratin Fusion Extensions, I built this gorgeous head up and filled it in. For her color I added multi dimensions using multiple different techniques of highlighting and dropped in some low lights for added richness…. I snipped & feathered her ends and gave her a mermaid like layered haircut… & Last but certainly not least I washed, treated & styled her precious luxury locks, using the BEST OF THE BEST #vegan 🌱 hair care, formulated with a blend of natural tea leaves and smelling of pure heaven @paishau #teaforhair products ! I highly advise everyone to check out their stuff I am currently obsessed with their entire collection ! Use my code: Paws15 to save today & The best part yet is 15% of your purchase is donated to saving animals from euthanasia ❤️ SAVE YOUR HAIR & SAVE OUR FURRY FRIENDS 😻
“My girls and my friends and family all loved my new look. They said it brought such a youthful look back to my hair and my overall look. The kids were like, ‘Ma, you look so young!'” she gushes. “Clearly, I was all smiles because I loved my hair already, but having my girls give me compliments like that makes me even happier.”
Luckily for us, Lucia explains to LS exactly how she achieved Tre’s fire new look … in case you want to ask for something similar at the salon. “For her color, I added multi-dimensions using multiple different techniques of highlighting and dropped in some lowlights for added richness,” she says. “I snipped and feathered her ends and gave her a mermaid-like layered haircut.”
The brunette beauty isn’t stagnant, though — she is looking forward to changing up her hair again in the future. “I can’t wait to try some of the cool trendy styles. Lucia is always creating those for me and is so good at taming my hair, even when we’re short on time,” she muses. “She always manages to execute creating fun or sexy looks for me. While I do like to keep it classic, experimenting with fun hairstyles when I have an event to go to is always fun.”
Needless to say, we can’t wait to see Teresa’s gorgeous new locks when the hit Bravo TV series comes back returns once again. After all, those RHONJ girls are pretty glam!
Reporting by Diana Cooper