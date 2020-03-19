Change it up! Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice tells Life & Style exclusively her hairstylist, Lucia Casazza, guided her back to ~her roots~, literally. “After consulting with my hairstylist, we decided on going back to basics with a new look and a fresh start to season 11,” she reveals. “My hair is now closer back to my original color with a shorter, more manageable length.”

Since the drama-filled season 10 came to a close with the March 18 reunion finale, we could understand why the 47-year-old would want to change things up. Unsurprisingly, her daughters — Gia, 19, Milania, 15, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana, 11 — were all about the new ‘do.

“My girls and my friends and family all loved my new look. They said it brought such a youthful look back to my hair and my overall look. The kids were like, ‘Ma, you look so young!'” she gushes. “Clearly, I was all smiles because I loved my hair already, but having my girls give me compliments like that makes me even happier.”

Luckily for us, Lucia explains to LS exactly how she achieved Tre’s fire new look … in case you want to ask for something similar at the salon. “For her color, I added multi-dimensions using multiple different techniques of highlighting and dropped in some lowlights for added richness,” she says. “I snipped and feathered her ends and gave her a mermaid-like layered haircut.”

The brunette beauty isn’t stagnant, though — she is looking forward to changing up her hair again in the future. “I can’t wait to try some of the cool trendy styles. Lucia is always creating those for me and is so good at taming my hair, even when we’re short on time,” she muses. “She always manages to execute creating fun or sexy looks for me. While I do like to keep it classic, experimenting with fun hairstyles when I have an event to go to is always fun.”

Needless to say, we can’t wait to see Teresa’s gorgeous new locks when the hit Bravo TV series comes back returns once again. After all, those RHONJ girls are pretty glam!

Reporting by Diana Cooper