RHONY Season 2: Cast, Trailer, Drama, Premiere Date

The Real Housewives of New York City are returning for season 2 and fans can’t wait to take a bite into the Big Apple filled with juicy drama. When does the new season premiere and what feuds can fans expect to see?

When Does ‘RHONY’ Season 2 Premiere?

Spooky season will kick off with the drama-filled season 2 premiere on October 1, 2024.

Fans can watch the episodes on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Peacock subscribers can stream the following day.

New Faces and Recognizable Names Join the Cast

Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Ubah Hassan and Sai de Silva, the original members of the RHONY reboot, will return to the series.

The powerful and outspoken women will also be joined by rookie Housewife Racquel Chevremont and “friend of” Rebecca Minkoff – and it seems like their welcome may not be so warm.

“Rebecca Minkoff, have you heard of her?” Brynn asked a friend in the trailer uploaded on August 13, 2024, before shading the designer. “If you were just at Nordstrom Rack, you probably saw her stuff.”

Word on the street seemingly traveled to Rebecca, who defended her successful career to Erin during a lunch date.

“Whatever, I built a $100 million company,” she said to which Erin hooray’d, “Yeah, good for you.”

Rebecca shared her excitement about joining RHONY after Bravo made the official announcement. “If you didn’t know, now ya do. #RHONY,” she wrote via Instagram alongside her solo and cast photos.

Racquel, on the other hand, related to Jenna as she was once married to a man and is now a lesbian. Not to mention, the model and art curator is “the Lebron of the art world,” according to Brynn.

Bravo

The Drama Continues During ‘RHONY’ Season 2

Last season, Sai didn’t come off as approachable by fans after she screamed at Jessel in almost every episode.

In the trailer, Sai tells Jenna to “f–k off” after the fashion designer mentioned that she heard she started therapy. The frame cut to a comfy living room conversation between Jenna and Brynn, who claimed to not “see any growth” or “change.”

Although Brynn does not mention the influencer by name, the clip then cuts back to the scene with Jenna and Sai, who stormed out of a party yelling, “Not today, Satan! Not today.”

From Friends to Frenemies

Last season Ubah and Brynn were two peas in a pod, but the tide turned in their friendship.

The word of season 2 is “pigeon,” which is the word that Ubah used to describe Brynn.

“Darling, go Google my name,” Ubah yelled to Brynn from across the pool during a group gathering.

The marketing consultant slammed Ubah’s modeling career by claiming she wasn’t a Gisele Bündchen or Naomi Campbell in the industry. “Naomi wish! Gisele wish!” Ubah replied.

The frame cut to a casual group brunch where the Ubah Hot founder accused Brynn of being “a snake.”

Bravo

Insults were further exchanged at a pajama party, as they had during season 1, and Brynn asked, “I sucked d–k to get a job?”

The statement was seemingly made to Ubah, who left the party yelling at Brynn, who shaded her “Dress Barn” modeling career.