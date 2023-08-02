RHONY's Jenna Lyons House Tour: See NYC Loft Photos

There’s no way to explain it, but Jenna Lyons is effortlessly cool … and so is her eclectic loft in SoHo, New York.

After purchasing the fine piece of real estate in 2015, the Real Housewives of New York City star gave it a makeover that took two years to complete.

“I had the chance to do some things that I had really been wanting to do for years and I decided to really go for it,” Jenna said in a July 2023 interview. “New York visually is compelling. When you are on the streets it’s a concrete jungle and it’s kind of dirty. So, having this little enclave to come home to feels good to me.”

Words don’t do the home justice, get a house tour in photos!