The Real Housewives of New York City star Ubah Hassan brings the heat on and off the runway and we’re not just talking about her oncamera presence. While she’s known for her modeling and recent reality TV career, the Somalia native owns businesses that have caught the liking of A-list celebrities.

What Is RHONY’s Ubah Hassan’s Job?

Ubah plugged her vegan hot sauce brand, Ubah Hot, during an August 2023 episode of the season 14 reboot during a girl’s trip to costar Erin Lichy’s lavish Hamptons home. Her strict modeling diet inspired her to create the product to help others bring flavor to their food.

The African-inspired hot sauce comes in a trio that ranges in heat levels and retails for $59.99. According to Ubah’s costars Erin and Jenna Lyons, they are very spicy.

Three months after the product’s June 2021 launch, Ubah gave fans a glimpse inside the behind-the-scenes work and shared a clip of herself working in the factory on Instagram.

“In Africa, there’s a saying — ‘It takes a village to raise a child,’ but I also say that it takes a village to accomplish a dream. These last few months, I have truly learned and felt what this proverb means, thanks to Ubah Hot,” her December 2021 caption read. “Being an entrepreneur is the complete opposite of my day job. I had to do it all, every little thing, and sometimes I had to jump through hoops to make things happen. It was truly exhausting as I wanted everything to execute perfectly, and that, I’ve learned, is just not how things work in the real world you need plenty of help from your village.”

RHONY’s Ubah Hassan Is a Model

The Big Apple resident has worked as a model for years and has walked and posed for high-end brands like Ralph Lauren, Gucci and Oscar de la Renta.

Gavin Bond/Bravo

Ubah often posts BTS clips of her photo shoot days with inspiring messages that will make anyone want to vogue on command.

“From a tender age, I grasped the concept of Ego vs. confidence: Ego longs for external affection, yet genuine confidence blossoms from within. Cheers to mama for the valuable lesson!” she captioned a July Instagram video of herself dancing in a sheer fringe gown.

When Did Ubah Hassan Join ‘RHONY’?

Ubah snagged a spot in the Real Housewives of New York City reboot cast alongside costars Jenna, Erin, Brynn Whitfield, Sai De Silva and Jessel Taank.

Amid the highly anticipated season 14 premiere in July, she admitted that she had “no business” being a part of the show and hoped to use her screen time as an inspiration to viewers.

“I came to New York with $150. I couldn’t afford a piece of steak. I hope people will be like, ‘If she did it, I can do it.’ And it doesn’t have to be this. It can be anything,” she said during an interview at the time. “It could be that job that you want. That promotion. You’re afraid to go to your boss and say, ‘I deserve this.’ As long as you work hard you deserve anything that comes your way.”