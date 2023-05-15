The Real Housewives of New York City is back for season 14, and the 2023 trailer is jam-packed with everything from a little bit of nudity to sex confessions! Now that the show is finally coming back, RHONY fans are dying to know the premiere date and who the new cast members are.

Keep reading to get all the details on RHONY’s 2023 season!

Who Is in the ‘RHONY’ Season 14 2023 Cast?

The rebooted franchise is introducing brand-new faces to its opulent New York City-based drama: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

As for what the powerful women do to make all their money, they work hard in their respective career fields.

Sai is a fashion content creator, who earned partnerships with Dior, Fendi, Vogue and more; Ubah is a triple threat as a model, philanthropist and entrepreneur; Erin manages an interior design firm and works in real estate; Jenna is the former boss of J. Crew and the current CEO of the beauty brand LoveSeen, and Jessel is a fashion publicist.

Roll footage! 🎥🍎 Your first look at the new season of #RHONY is here. Watch the trailer now and don't miss the premiere July 16th! pic.twitter.com/Ms6H3GmHiC — Bravo (@BravoTV) May 15, 2023

What Happens in the ‘RHONY’ 2023 Trailer?

The trailer for the upcoming RHONY season dropped on May 15, and it revealed some risqué moments and jaw-dropping incidents.

“What I love about New York is that you can be anyone,” one of the Real Housewives is heard saying in the teaser. “We are loud, proud and larger than life. We’re all fabulous women and we don’t take ‘no’ for an answer.”

In one scene from the trailer, Jessel was spotted accidentally flashing her bare chest at the camera while posing for pictures. In another moment, one of the housewives appears to be in a jewelry store, looking at a ring that costs $1.2 million.

Perhaps one of the most dramatic scenes, however, is when viewers see Jenna tell her husband on a phone call that she “had sex in the senator’s office.” Though she only meant for her man to hear that confession, he quickly tells her, “The kids are in the car, so, just FYI,” while Jenna’s jaw drops.

In a separate moment, fans get a glimpse at a dinner that several of the housewives are enjoying along with an NSFW conversation in the middle of their meal.

“How did a popsicle get stuck in your vagina?” one of the women asks another cast member, to which another responded, “It didn’t get stuck.”

When Does ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Season 14 Premiere?

The upcoming season of RHONY is scheduled to air on Bravo on Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. ET.