Talk about a comeback! The Real Housewives of New York has had a major franchise cast shakeup after it was previously announced that the show will have a brand-new cast and the OG Housewives were moved to a legacy spinoff. Now, RHONY alums Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman will return to fans’ television screens for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip: RHONY Legacy.

While it’s no surprise majority of the women are making their grand reality TV return after a lengthy break, Bravo viewers were shocked to see Kristen on the cast announcement. Keep reading to learn more about Kristen and her time on The Real Housewives of New York!

What Is Kristen Taekman’s Job?

The Connecticut native is an accomplished model and is a hot commodity in the fashion world. According to her Instagram bio, Kristen is signed to LA ​Models, New York Model Management and Miami’s The Source Models.

Photo by Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Kristen also runs her own blog, Last Night’s Look, where she shares her favorite beauty products and seasonal fashion.

Is Kristen Taekman Married?

The reality star has been married to her longtime husband, Josh Taekman, since 2005. Since then, the pair have welcomed their kids Cassius and Kingsley.

Kristen and Josh are still going strong but experienced a huge cheating scandal back in 2015 after he was caught being an active member of the infidelity website, Ashley Madison.

“I signed up for the site foolishly and ignorantly with a group of friends and I deeply apologize for any embarrassment or pain I have brought to my wife and family,” Josh told Us Weekly at the time. “We both look forward to moving past this and getting on with our lives.”

What Seasons of ‘RHONY’ Did Kristen Taekman Appear On?

Kristen was a RHONJ cast member during season 6 and 7, alongside her Real Housewives Ultimate Girl’s Trip costars, excluding Kelly.

The Bravolebrity confirmed her departure from the show to Us Weekly, while reflecting on her “fantastic experience” with her “great new friends.”

“At this time in my life, I have decided to concentrate on my family and my new business ventures Pop Of Color nail polish and Last Night’s Look, my fashion blog. I will remain a Housewife and part of an amazing franchise forever and that is what is important,” she told the outlet in October 2015.

Kristen reflected on her RHONY days and admitted that she would change her personality if she were to ever return to reality TV.

“It was almost like a good schooling, you know, just for life in general,” she said during a “Life After Bravo” segment in 2019. “I think I would definitely be better at it this time around.”