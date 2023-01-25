An ongoing feud! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow are still fighting, and from the sound of it, there won’t be a reconciliation in the near future. Keep reading for all the details on their feud and where things between them stand now.

Why Are ‘RHOSLC’ Stars Meredith and Lisa Feuding?

After Lisa’s season 2 hot mic moment, the answer is no. During a trip to Zion, Utah in the show’s second season, the Vida Tequila founder was caught on camera calling her former best friend a “f–king whore,” adding, “Meredith can go f–k herself.”

During the season 2 reunion, which aired in March 2022, Meredith made it clear that she no longer wanted anything to do with Lisa. “You spoke poorly of my whole family,” Meredith said, shutting down Lisa’s apology. Fans watched as the drama and tension between the two continued into season 3, which premiered in September 2022.

“Here’s the problem that I have,” Meredith said during season 3, episode 3. “I was very honest in what I needed to be able to move forward as a real friend. You can say ‘I’m sorry’ till you’re blue in the face, but unless you’re willing to change the behavior, the apology becomes irrelevant.”

The jewelry designer further spoke of Lisa’s “deeper problem” during a December 2022 interview with E! News.

“I know I didn’t do anything to incite that level of hatred and venom and lies. It was just a total childish tantrum that she had and I didn’t deserve that at any level. In fact, nobody does,” Meredith shared. “But regardless, I was trying to understand where were you coming from, what causes it? How can I understand how and why this happened so that I can help you figure out how it won’t happen again and then we can try to move forward with caution, but move forward.”

Are ‘RHOSLC’ Stars Meredith and Lisa Friends?

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December 2022, Meredith made it clear there’s no future for herself and Lisa.

“She refused to explain the behavior, like the underlying causes. She refused to give me any reassurance that it wouldn’t really happen again, other than saying, ‘I won’t do it again,’” she explained, claiming that Lisa “has had a lot to say” about her and her family.

“I was very open. There was a lot more that unfolded after, and it was not the first time,” Meredith added. “I’m done with it. I’m disengaging from Lisa Barlow at this point, because she’s continued to make excuses for her behavior. An apology that has excuses attached to it is not an apology.”

Lisa, for her part, responded to Meredith’s comments during a separate Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen appearance that same month.

“I’ve apologized a bunch of times,” the Bravo personality shared. “She wants an explanation, but if I explain it, it’s an excuse. So she can stay disengaged. Disengaging is so 2020, though.”