Icy incomes! The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City women live lavishly and practically roll in the dough. Whether they married into wealth or worked hard for their money, the Bravo women are far more than financially stable. So, who is the richest housewife? Keep scrolling to find out The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members’ net worths!

What Is Jen Shah’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, Jen Shah has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to The Trending News Buzz. Her legal forms of income come from the handful of businesses she runs. Jen has founded XA Fashion, Shah Beauty and The Real Shah Lashes. However, the reality star’s ongoing legal troubles may affect her financial status.

Chris Haston/Bravo

Jen was arrested on March 30, 2021, for fraud as a part of a nationwide money laundering scheme. She initially pleaded not guilty and profusely maintained her innocence. However, Jen changed her plea to guilty on July 11, 2022.

“In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” she told Judge Sidney Stein in a prepared statement. “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

What Is Whitney Rose’s Net Worth?

Whitney Rose’s 2022 net worth is estimated to be $1 million, according to multiple reports. The Utah native runs her skincare and beauty line Wild Rose Beauty, which was formerly named Iris + Beau. Whitney admitted to using a “large” portion of her family’s savings to rebrand the company during season 2 of RHOSLC.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

In June 2022, rumors swirled that Wild Rose Beauty wasn’t making a profit. However, Whitney quickly shut down the claims via Twitter.

“I normally don’t comment on bulls–t but I feel strongly I need to jump in here. @wildrosebeauty_ is doing great, and the meet and I greet I am doing tonight is for charity. Tickets sales will be donated to Family Support Center,” she wrote at the time.

What Is Lisa Barlow’s Net Worth?

Hey baby gorgeous, as of 2022, Lisa Barlow has an estimated net worth of $5 million, according to multiple reports.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“Tequila is for sipping. I have always been infatuated with tequila, which is why I founded the company over a decade ago. The brand embodies me; my lifestyle in a bottle. It tastes as amazing as it looks in the bottle,” she told E! News in September 2021.

During season 2, Lisa ruffled feathers after she claimed to be “richer” than her castmates. After the episode aired, the Bravolebrity cleared up her bold statement during the RHOSLC After Show in February 2022.

“The whole point of saying that is I don’t need to be here. I have a good life. I worked really hard for my life. I can leave here, and I can never be a part of this again and I’m good … It wasn’t to insult anyone. I went on an apology tour the next day. I mean, I don’t regret saying that. I’ve worked hard, and at this point, I’d had enough,” she explained. “I literally hit my boiling point. I was like, I’m done. And if that offended anyone, whatever. I said what I said.”

What Is Heather Gay’s Net Worth?

As of 2022, Heather Gay has an estimated net worth of $1.7 million, according to multiple reports. Heather owns a Salt Lake City-based medspa called Beauty Lab + Laser, which is rather successful. The TV personality also married into extreme wealth as her ex-husband, Bill Gay, had a tight family connection with late film producer Howard Hughes.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

“Howard Hughes comes in, hires my grandfather-in-law as his driver and henchman,” she told Distractify in March 2021. “Howard Hughes loved the Mormons, and when he passed, the Gay family inherited a huge portion of his estate. The Gay family is worth billions, so I basically married into Mormon royalty.”

What Is Merideth Mark’s Net Worth?

Merideth Mark/ Instagram

Meredith Mark has an estimated 2022 net worth of $1 million, according to Cheat Sheet. The housewife launched her self-titled fashion line in 2009 and her designs have been on the backs of celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna and Courtney Cox. Meredith also owns her luxury jewelry line that offers beautiful stone and diamond pieces.