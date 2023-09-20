Lisa Barlow is known for her bold outburst statements since The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered, like the time she claimed to be “f–king richer” than her castmates during season 2. The fan favorite ruffled feathers throughout the group, which led Lisa to later clarify her comments.

“The whole point of saying that is I don’t need to be here. I have a good life. I worked really hard for my life. I can leave here, and I can never be a part of this again and I’m good. I’m done,” she said during the RHOSLC After Show, while reflecting on the heated moment. “It wasn’t to insult anyone. I went on an apology tour the next day. I mean, I don’t regret saying that. I’ve worked hard, and at this point, I’d had enough. I literally hit my boiling point. I was like, I’m done. And if that offended anyone, whatever. I said what I said.”

However, that wasn’t the first time Lisa’s financial status had been a topic of conversation. So, how many zeroes are added to her checks?

What Is ‘RHOSLC’ Star Lisa Barlow’s Net Worth?

Lisa has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2023, according to multiple reports.

How Does ‘RHOSLC’ Lisa Barlow Make Money?

The New York native launched the clothing brand EMBELLISH in 2003. The same year, she and husband John Barlow started their spirits brand Vida Tequila. In 2005, Lisa and Josh launched the product, and the business sells Blanco tequila for $59.99, Reposado tequila for $64.99 and Añejo tequila for $74.99.

Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

Vida Tequila was a hot topic of conversation during RHOSLC season 3 after Meredith Marks informed the group about an SEC filing for the brand. Lisa’s costar questioned the filing that was for a crowdfunding campaign that earned the company to raise $25,000.

“It would seem to be quite unusual to put yourself through those kinds of hoops if you could just write a check,” Meredith said during a season 3 episode.

However, Lisa thought of the crowdfunding as a “win-win” for her business, saying, “It doesn’t mean that John and I are broke. We’re still building other brands, still investing in other things. It doesn’t matter if you’re a billionaire, you raise money for your business. It’s normal in business.”

In addition to her clothing and alcohol business, Lisa founded LUXE Marketing in 2008.

How Does ‘RHOSLC’ Star Lisa Barlow Spend Money?

Work hard, shop harder! The Salt Lake City Housewives love fashion, but Lisa’s wardrobe takes the cake.

In almost every scene, Lisa rocks designer clothes and handbags. Not to mention, she is always dipped in ice.

While traveling with her castmates to Palm Springs, California, during season 4, the reality star lost a “sentimental” ring in the airport bathroom. The $60,000 multi-layered diamond ring was an old gift from John that held special meaning to her.

Luckily, the Bravo star revealed she retrieved the piece of jewelry in September 2023.