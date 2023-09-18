The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City rookie Monica Garcia admitted that she is excommunicated from the Mormon Church due to her messy split from estranged husband Mike. However, their recent separation isn’t their first as the reality star filed for divorce back in 2013. Although the identity of Monica’s husband is rather private, she hasn’t shied away from airing out their dirty laundry.

Who Is ‘RHOSLC’ Star Monica Garcia’s Ex-Husband?

Mike’s identity is still a looming question for fans. Although it’s unknown what he does for a living, Monica revealed she didn’t have to work because her ex was the breadwinner of the family.

When Did ‘RHOSLC’ Star Monica Garcia and Mike Get Married?

The former couple tied the knot in 2009 in a Mormon temple. After getting married, Monica and Mike welcomed daughters Jaidyn, West and Kendall.

The RHOSLC star welcomed eldest daughter, Bri, from a previous relationship.

Why Did ‘RHOSLC’ Star Monica Garcia and Mike Divorce?

“About four years into my marriage, I found myself in what one might call an entanglement,” she said during her RHOSLC season 4 debut. “That resulted in a divorce and then a wedding because we got divorced and we got remarried. And now we’re getting divorced again.”

Fred Hayes/Bravo

Monica filed for divorce in December 2013, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to court documents obtained by The Sun. The pair seemingly worked through their issues, as an order of dismissal and final decree was added to the system in May 2014.

Mike and Monica’s divorce filing was dismissed by a judge the following year.

Now, the two are going through their second divorce after Monica admitted to “f–king” her “brother-in-law for 18 months.”

Monica, who was Jen Shah’s former assistant, shared the jaw-dropping news during an oncamera shopping trip with costar Heather Gay. After the Bad Mormon author asked if Monica had sex with Mike’s brother, she clarified that her brother-in-law was the husband of her ex-husband’s sister.

The Brea Baby founder ended up coming clean about the affair because she “felt guilty” and her actions resulted in her being excommunicated from the Mormon church – also known as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Monica reflected on being “shunned from everything and everyone,” though her brother-in-law didn’t receive punishment from the church or community.

“Genuinely and truly one of the worst experiences of my life,” she said to Heather in the September episode.