Before Monica Garcia was a Housewife, she was a daughter. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City rookie has been open about her childhood, especially her rocky relationship with her mother, Linda, with fans.

Who Are ‘RHOSLC Star Monica Garcia’s Parents?

Monica’s mother has made recurring appearances since she joined the show during season 4. However, her father is noticeably absent onscreen.

“I don’t know if he is dead or if he is alive, I don’t know if I have siblings, I don’t know,” Monica said during a confessional, while sharing that her father left when she was just 4 years old. “All I know is that he was gay and he had a boyfriend he moved to Florida and that’s the last time I saw him.”

Why Did Monica and Her Mom Fight on ‘RHOSLC’?

The Brea Baby founder and her mother’s relationship was seemingly on a good note during the first episodes of RHOSLC season 4. However, things took a quick turn during Angie Katsanevas’ Greek Easter party at her home. While the family-friendly event was intended to celebrate a holiday, it turned into a fight club after Monica and got into a fiery argument with her mom Linda and Angie.

Monica hit a breaking point during a heated conversation with Angie, leading her to yell at her costar. Linda was sitting next to the women during the argument and told Monica to stop raising her voice in Angie’s house. The comment triggered her daughter, leading Monica to leave her mom at the party while she went home with her daughters Jaidyn, West, Kendall and Bri.

The reality star later opened up about her ”volatile” relationship with her mom to costar Heather Gay and shared the root of their family problems.

Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

“I think it dates back to my whole childhood. When I turned 12, my mom decided that she wanted to chase her dream so she dropped me off with a family in Pennsylvania and went and lived in New York,” she said during an emotional oncamera moment. “My dad left me when I was 4 and then my mom left me, so I have major, major, abandonment issues because of that.”

Later in the episode, Monica told her costars that Linda took away her car as a result of their fight at Angie’s house. “When I had to buy a new car, I pay for everything but it’s in my mom’s name, so every time she gets mad at me she takes the car,” she explained. “She took my car after Angie’s Easter dinner and left me without a f–king car and my four kids.”

The mother-daughter duo went to dinner in an attempt to smooth things over, but things just got worse Monica told Linda that she felt “completely alone” at the party when she “picked everybody else’s side” except for hers.

Linda quickly got defensive as she was searching for Advil and told Monica, “I’m not going to talk to you like some weak-ass bitch either.” The Bravo mom later addressed the scene on X (formerly known as Twitter) on November 2, 2023

“My behavior at the dinner was abhorrent. I’m sorry. I’m sorry it was triggering for so many of you,” Linda tweeted. “I was unpacking 16 years of bullying and manipulation by Monica. Not taking it anymore. I’m working on my issues. God bless. #RHOSLC.”

Is Monica Garcia on Good Terms With Her Mom Now?

Monica gave fans an update on her relationship with her mother at BravoCon and admitted that she’s “shocked” at her mom’s social media posts.

“I did not expect that low of a situation to happen,” she told Access Hollywood on November 3, adding, “It’s the retweets and the likes of awful things that are said about me that I’m like, ‘You’re my mom.’ … That aspect has been hard.”

Not only Monica also shared that they “haven’t really spoken since we wrapped filming” and hopes her mom does not attend the RHOSLC season 4 reunion.