Who Is RHOSLC’s Angie Katsanevas' Husband? Shawn Trujillo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas didn’t have it easy when she joined the cast full-time during season 4. After the women decided to start their friendships on a clean slate during the season premiere, Angie was excluded from the first cast trip hosted by Meredith Marks. Thanks to Whitney Rose, the businesswoman tagged along to the Palm Springs getaway. The bombshell appearance led to a nasty fight between Meredith and Angie. From name-calling to low blows, nothing came close to the moment Meredith threatened to expose rumors swirling about “the husband,” Shawn Trujillo.

What Is Angie Katsanevas’ Huband’s Job?

The reality star and her husband share the same career passion, which ultimately led to their meeting. Angie and Shawn met when they worked together at a hair salon in the 1990s and they started dating shortly after.

Over the years, the pair have opened 10 hair salons across the country, starting with their first business Lunatic Fringe Salon in Salt Lake City in 1999.

ngie Katsanevas/ Instagram

In addition to his successful entrepreneurial career and creative mind, Shawn earned his business degree from Harvard Business School.

When Did Angie Katsanevas and Shawn Trujillo Get Married?

The reality TV couple tied the knot in 1999 and share a daughter, Elektra.

Fans have seen their precious family dynamic on the show and Angie has opened up about her marriage and motherhood. In a confessional, the Bravolebrity explained that she and Shawn were inseperable before they welcomed their daughter in 2011. However, once they became parents, all of their attention was focused on Elektra and Angie even admitted she sometimes forgets she is a wife and lacks intimacy.

What Rumors Were Spread About Angie Katsanevas’ Husband?

After Angie and Meredith went head-to-head at a restaurant, the RHOSLC OG had a private conversation with Lisa Barlow and dropped a major bomb.

“If I want to go for the jugular and talk about this s–t,” she told Lisa of Angie. “The rumors and nastiness about her, we can do that. You want me to go there with the husband? I can go there. Don’t f–k with me! Tell her to f–k off.”

Meredith may not have revealed the rumor, but costar Monica Garcia did it for her, claiming that all of Salt Lake City is saying that Shawn cheats on Angie with other men.

Monica and Whitney sat Angie down and told her the gossip, which led to her confronting Meredith.

Fans are still waiting to see the drama play out on the show, but Angie and Shawn addressed the rumors during their debut appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on October 3.

“For me, it’s not a gay, straight thing – it’s an infidelity thing for me,” Shawn told Andy after being asked about his reaction to the oncamera accusations. “I’m here to support Angie and I’ll take the hits.”

His wife, on the other hand, claimed that she’d never heard the cheating allegations before and said it feels like someone is out to “hurt” her and “be relevant at her expense.”