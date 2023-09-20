The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby inherited a large sum of money and businesses during her early years of adulthood and has since continued to make a profit from the companies. Mary’s story raised eyebrows during the series premiere when she revealed that her late grandmother, Rosemary Cosby, left her a massive fortune in her will under the condition that the reality star married her ​stepgrandfather and current husband, Robert.

After tying the knot with her grandmother’s widowed husband, Mary has maintained her churches, business and finances – all while starting new businesses to ​keep up her lavish lifestyle.

What ​Is ‘RHOSLC’ Star Mary Cosby’s Net Worth?

Mary, who returned to the show two seasons after her season 2 exit, has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2023, according to multiple reports

How Does ‘RHOSLC’ Star Make Money?

“When my grandmother left, she left me her empire: homes, churches, daycares, a mortgage company, restaurants,” Mary revealed during RHOSLC season 1.

The Utah native admitted how “weird” it was for her grandmother to offer her a hefty inheritance under the condition she married her stepgrandfather.

Bravo/Youtube

“Life’s just going to take you where you’re supposed to go. It’s up to you to follow it. [Joining the show] felt good. It felt right. I’m like, people think I’m weird [already],” she told Entertainment Tonight in January 2023. “They say it behind my back, they talk behind my back, let me just tell them in their face: This is Mary and, yes, I am married to my grandmother’s ex-husband. How about that?”

Included in her inheritance was her grandmother’s church she pastored, which Mary now does.

“I’m so not in it for the money. Oh my goodness, I believe in what I do, I believe in what I’m saying, and I love my church and I love what they are,” she continued. “Money can’t fulfill that, not for me.”

In addition to her generational wealth, Mary and her husband have started successful businesses like owning a mass production of shopping bags and a billboard printing company.

How Many Homes Does RHOSLC’s Mary Cosby Own?

In addition to her enormous Salt Lake City mansion, Mary owns four more homes that were given to her by her late grandmother and husband. The couple owns stunning properties in Las Vegas, Nevada, Orlando, Florida, Carmel, Indiana and New York, New York.

“We don’t rent our houses or anything. When we’re not there, they are empty,” she said during a season 1 episode. “We don’t share.”

How Does ‘RHOSLC’ Star Mary Cosby Spend Money?

Sometimes you have to treat yourself to something nice, and for Mary, that’s designer clothes and handbags.

The businesswoman has accumulated so many items in her wardrobe over the years that she has turned more than one room into her closet. While some would say she spends freely, Mary considers her love of shopping an investment.

“It’s not like I just have money coming out of the walls. These [designer] things that I have are collector pieces,” Mary told the outlet.